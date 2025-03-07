Destiny 2's new Guardian Games 2025 weapon: All perks, weapon type, and more 

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2025 will add a new weapon to the existing loot pool. While older weapons are getting renewed with perks, there is a brand-new gear piece scheduled to be released with this year's event, called Keraunios. It is an Arc Trace Rifle with the Adaptive Framed archetype. Keraunios also becomes the second Arc Trace Rifle this episode, after Warlord's Spear from Iron Banner.

This article lists every perk available on the Guardian Games' new weapon, Keraunios, alongside every perk available.

Keraunios and all its perks in Destiny 2

Keraunios is an Arc Trace Rifle that comes from the Adaptive archetype family. Here are the available perks:

First column: Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Small Bore.

Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Small Bore. Second column: Enhanced Battery, Ionized Battery, Particle Repeater, Projection Fuse, Light Battery, and Tactical Battery.

Enhanced Battery, Ionized Battery, Particle Repeater, Projection Fuse, Light Battery, and Tactical Battery. Third column: Overflow, Hip Fire Grip, Discord, Recycled Energy, Perfect Float, Dynamic Sway Reduction, and Eddy Current.

Overflow, Hip Fire Grip, Discord, Recycled Energy, Perfect Float, Dynamic Sway Reduction, and Eddy Current. Fourth column: Detonator Beam, Rolling Storm, Killing Tally, Jolting Feedback, Closing Time, Harmony, and Killing Wind.

Keraunios perks (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Note that the Heresy Act II Artifact perks are meant to cater heavily to the Trace Rifle weapon types. Aside from the usual Champion perks, players can gain increased damage upon meeting certain conditions, healing with kills, and more. Additionally, Keraunios is fit for anyone looking to get an Arc Trace Rifle for PvE, since Warlord's Spear is more leaned towards PvP.

How to get Keraunios in Destiny 2?

Keraunios will be an exclusive weapon from the Guardian Games annual event. It can drop only from the Guardian Games activity, specifically from the different modes of "Rushdown." Increased difficulty in the activity will yield a higher tier of the weapon, especially a version with double perks, and masterwork.

Keraunios will also have the unique Origin Trait "Classy Contender," similar to every other Guardian Games weapon.

Incisor, Appetence, Unsworn, Acasia's Dejection, and Retraced Path are a few other Trace Rifles that share the same archetype

