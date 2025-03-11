Destiny 2 Update 8.0.5 full patch notes: Redrix's Estoc nerf, Sword Logic perk changes, and more 

Destiny 2 Update 8.0.5 for Heresy Act II is live on the official servers. While the launch itself is going through a rough patch, players must take note of all the changes listed for this act, as they will have direct impact on some players' loadouts and playstyles.

To summarize, the powerful Pulse Rifle, Redrix's Estoc, has been nerfed via a change implemented for the Lightweight Framed family. Moreover, the Sword Logic perk got a nerf in PvP.

This article covers the patch notes for Update 8.5.0.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 8.5.0

1) Activities

Seasonal

The Nether in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Nether

Reduced damage taken from Sharpshooter's Burden.

Reduced damage taken to health from Fragile Strength.

Fixed an issue where Paracasual Payload was not providing Kinetic weapons with extra damage.

Fixed an issue where Paracausal Siphon was not proving buffs to elemental damage.

Other

Fixed an issue where lore books were not being correctly rewarded.

Crucible

Destiny 2 Lighthouse (Image via Bungie)

General

Fixed an issue where Lockdown did not award or display medals.

Matchmaking

Trials of Osiris and Competitive playlists

Enabled solo vs. fireteam loss forgiveness

Duos and trios can now be matched together

Competitive

Enabled the new Ascendant 0 rank for players above 10000.

Wins while in the Ascendant 0 rank have a chance to drop the new "Darkest Night" emblem.

Rebalanced the rank-based matchmaking brackets to account for this new rank.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from being awarded the fixed roll of Redrix's Estoc upon completing their placement matches.

Players who never earned this roll can claim it from Lord Shaxx.

Fixed an issue that was blocking players from being able to focus on previous Competitive rewards.

Iron Banner

Fixed an issue where the weekly challenge referenced Stasis instead of Strand.

Dungeons and Raids

Destiny 2 Vesper's Host (Image via Bungie)

Vesper's Host

Fixed an issue in the first encounter where a nuclear core wouldn't spawn even after activating all the correct panels.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Radiant Dance Machines in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hunter

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Fuel's damage bonus would be reduced by 5% while Radiant.

Fixed an issue where your held weapon would not receive the Nightmare Fuel damage buff after getting a melee or finisher final blow without Nightmare Fuel active.

This does not apply if Nightmare Fuel was already active when getting a melee or finisher kill. If the Nightmare Fuel meter is not empty, the damage boost is active.

Radiant Dance Machines

Fixed an issue that could cause extra dodge charges to be lost when transitioning between bubbles in various activities.

Shards of Galanor

Fixed an issue where this Exotic could refund energy for any Super, instead of just Blade Barrage and Silk Strike.

Relativism - Spirit of Galanor

Fixed an issue where Spirit of Galanor was refunding less energy than intended for non-roaming Supers.

Titan

Khepri's Horn (Image via Bungie)

No Backup Plans

Fixed an issue where the intended Shotgun damage bonus would be reduced by 5% while Radiant.

Khepri's Horn

Fixed an issue where the Solar waves from Khepri's Horn would not break Stasis crystals.

Hazardous Propulsion

Fixed an issue where the benefit from the "Enhanced Rockets" buff would be reduced by 5% while Radiant.

Armor customization

Fixed an issue where Warlock and Titan leg armor from Sundered Doctrine was not available for transmog.

Fixed an issue where the Stasis armor sets did not show their correct name.

Weapons

Destiny 2 Fatebringer (Image via Bungie)

General

Fixed an issue where the Vault of Glass (Timelost) weapons did not have the proper flavor text.

Fixed an issue where enhanced/crafted weapons with some new weapon perks couldn't obtain a masterwork border.

Fixed an issue where the Adept Shader for Trials weapons was not correctly changing colors based on the state of the glow.

Weapon archetypes

Destiny 2 Redrix's Estoc (Image via Bungie)

Wave-Frame Swords

Fixed an issue where the wave attack did not do damage in PvP.

Lightweight Pulse Rifles

Body shot damage against players reduced from 20.4 to 19.7.

Critical hit damage against players reduced from 31.8 to 31.5.

Note: This is still a damage increase over their values pre-8.1.5.3, but it does shift some of the forgiveness and optimal kill thresholds downward.

Redrix's Estoc

Reduced handling from 79 to 74.

Weapon perks

Destiny 2 Redrix's Estoc with Sword Logic (Image via Bungie)

Sword Logic

PvP only

Reduced base damage bonus for kills against players from 20% to 15%.

Increased damage bonus for kills against players in Super from 35% to 50%.

Enhanced Collective Action

Fixed an issue where the perk was not activating when collecting Stasis Shards created by Prismatic fragments.

Enhanced Slideways

Fixed an issue where the perk had a shorter-than-intended duration.

Discord and Harmony

Fixed an issue where both perks had their countdown start before switching to the weapon with the perk.

Abilities

All Classes

Prismatic

Facet of Blessing

Fixed an issue where final blows from certain melee abilities, such as Consecration and Thunderclap, were not triggering health regeneration.

Hunter

Destiny 2 Nightstalker subclass screen (Image via Bungie)

Nightstalker

Smoke debuff

No longer slows player movement speed, jump height, or weapon handling in PvP.

No longer suppresses player movement abilities in PvP.

On the Prowl

Removed first-person glow from the hunted player's perspective.

Reduced the strength of the glow on hunted players in third person.

Artifact

Fixed an issue where the Piercing Sidearms perk granted wasn't piercing some types of shields.

3) Power and Progression

Fixed an issue where the new Iron Banner weapons did not progress Orimund's Taste Triumph.

4) Collections

Fixed an issue where the Artificial Sun Ornament for Lodestar appeared under the Pulse Rifle section in Collections.

Fixed an issue where the Chatterwhite shader did not appear in Collections.

5) General

Updated the international Silver purchase confirmation to use the current Episode's art.

