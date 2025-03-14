Division god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Division is an Arc Heavy Burst Framed Sidearm in Destiny 2, which is considered one of the rarest archetypes in the game. Two-round Burst Sidearms are a few to choose from, and an Arc weapon in that family is new to everyone. Division comes with a stacked perk pool that caters to all activities, be it an endgame PvE activity, or competitive PvP fights.

This article lists the best perks on the Division for PvE and PvP.

Division PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Division PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

The best perks to have on the Division Sidearm for PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Range, Stability, and Handling.

for increased Range, Stability, and Handling. Tactical Mag for increased magazine size and reload speed.

for increased magazine size and reload speed. Eddy Current for increased reload speed and handling after sprinting. The effect increases if the user has an "Amplified" buff.

for increased reload speed and handling after sprinting. The effect increases if the user has an "Amplified" buff. Voltshot for jolting a target and chained lightning damage in an area after reloading on kill.

Pugilist is great if you want melee energy for your Arc builds. A Thunderclap Titan build can make use of this perk. Sword Logic, Kill Clip, and Swashbuckler are some damage perks in the final column that can replace Voltshot.

Division PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Division PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

The best perks to have on the Division Sidearm for PvP are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

for more Range on the weapon. To the Pain for increased Accuracy and Handling after taking damage.

for increased Accuracy and Handling after taking damage. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

A great combination of Exotic armor and Division can be done with the Hunter's Radiant Dance Machines. Equipping this Leg armor and then getting the Hip-fire Grip perk on the weapon will do wonders for the user.

Eye of the Storm is another recommendation alongside To the Pain.

How to get Division Sidearm in Destiny 2

Court of Blade activity drops the Division Sidearm in Episode Heresy. The Tome of Want item can also help players target-farm the weapon from ritual activities. The Adept version of the weapon drops from the Expert Court of Blades.

