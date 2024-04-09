Edge Transit god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Edge Transit came as a surprise entry in Destiny 2 Into the Light, given its poor reception in Year 2. However, it is also one of the main reasons Bungie might have decided to bring back the age-old Grenade Launcher and make it a powerful weapon suited to the game's current meta. Heavy weapons, except for Machine Guns, hardly ever get used inside Crucible. Hence, players are recommended to prioritize PvE perks over PvP.

This article showcases the god roll of the new and improved Edge Transit Grenade Launcher.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Edge Transit PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Edge Transit god roll for PvE (Image via Bungie)

The following list of perks can form a decent god roll for the Edge Transit in Destiny 2 PvE:

Quick Launch for Handling and Projectile Speed.

Spike Grenades for increased damage on projectiles with direct hits.

Envious Assassin for overflow of the magazine after kills with other weapons.

Bait and Switch for increased damage on the weapon after damaging a single enemy with the two other weapons in loadout.

For a more add-clearing approach, go for the combination of Chain Reaction and Destabilizing Rounds, or Repulsor Brace and Frenzy.

Edge Transit PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following list of perks can form a decent god roll for the Edge Transit in Destiny 2 PvP:

Quick Launch for Handling and Projectile Speed.

Spike Grenades for increased damage on projectiles with direct hits.

Impulse Amplifier for an intrinsic passive speed on projectiles.

Explosive Light for increased damage after collecting orbs of light.

As mentioned, Heavy Grenade Launchers aren't the most useful bunch inside PvP. Hence, if you would like to use Edge Transit against other players, consider the perk combination given above.

How to get the Edge Transit in Destiny 2?

Being one of the 12 Brave weapons from Into the Light, the Edge Transit will be in the same loot pool as others. You must farm the new game mode, Onslaught, and hope to get the weapon as a drop. However, additional means to get it lie within a special attunement system in the Hall of Champions. You can increase the weapon's drop rate as well, making each run of Onslaught more productive.

Hall of Champions (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, Onslaught vendor, Shaxx will have rank-up packages as well that can drop the Edge Transit Grenade Launcher.

