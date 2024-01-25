Eikthyrdeer in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

In the enchanting realm of Palworld, Eikthyrdeer emerges as a majestic Pal with the Guardian of the Golden Forest Partner Skill and the formidable Ground Element type. This magnificent creature not only serves as a loyal mount in the game but also has top-notch lumberjack skills and excels in delivering powerful attacks.

As players embark on their journey, it's crucial to understand where to encounter Eikthyrdeer, delve into its unique skills, discover the items it drops, and explore its work suitability.

Eikthyrdeer is a striking Pal, boasting a large cream-colored deep with magnificent purple and electric blue antlers crowning its head. These antlers play a crucial role in the hierarchy of the herd, as the one with the most impressive antlers assumes the role of leader. However, a broken antler can lead to the affected deer leaving the herd, never to be seen again.

Where to find Eikthyrdeer in Palworld

Various locations for this Pal (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Eikthyrdeer roams various locations on the Palworld map's lush landscapes, particularly grassy areas. Adventurers can often spot these majestic creatures near the first fast travel point encountered in the game. This means they have an opportunity to tame one early on.

Eikthyrdeer in Palworld: All skills

Eikthyrdeer, with its Partner Skill Guardian of the Forest, not only facilitates ridership and enables a double jump while mounted but also enhances efficiency in tree-cutting tasks. This unique set of skills makes this creature a versatile and powerful Pal:

Power Shot (Level 1) - Charges energy into a focused blast.

- Charges energy into a focused blast. Antler Uppercut (Level 7) - Charges at foes and uses antlers to launch them into the air. Controllable direction when used while riding.

- Charges at foes and uses antlers to launch them into the air. Controllable direction when used while riding. Stone Blast (Level 15) - Digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy.

- Digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy. Stone Cannon (Level 22) - Similar to Stone Blast, it digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy.

- Similar to Stone Blast, it digs up a boulder and hurls it at an enemy. Power Bomb (Level 30) - Charges a massive amount of energy before firing a large destructive ball.

- Charges a massive amount of energy before firing a large destructive ball. Rock Lance (Level 40) - Generates a sharp rock spear under an enemy.

- Generates a sharp rock spear under an enemy. Pal Blast (Level 50) - Charges destructive energy before firing a high-powered beam forward across a wide area.

Eikthyrdeer in Palworld: Item drops

The forest deer in the world's open world (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Defeating this Pal yields valuable items, including Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, and Horn. These resources can prove useful for crafting and enhancing equipment.

Eikthyrdeer in Palworld: Work suitability

This critter excels in Lumbering Level 2, showcasing its proficiency as a top-tier lumberjack. This makes it a valuable asset for those seeking efficient woodcutting capabilities.

With its Guardian of the Golden Forest Partner Skill and Ground Element type, Eikthyrdeer stands out as a versatile Pal in Palworld. It is not only a loyal mount but also a formidable ally with a diverse skill set, especially in the early game.