Everything disabled for Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine contest mode

The Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine contest mode has everyone's attention at the moment. This new Dungeon marks the final endgame activity in The Final Shape, where players return to Rhulk's Pyramid to take on new forces. There will be Pinnacle gear pieces tied to every encounter, allowing players to power up. However, before the standard version of the Dungeon goes live, everyone must take on the contest mode, a more challenging take on the activity.

Like in all previous contest modes, the community will be in a race for first place. For this reason, Bungie will be disabling several items in the game to level the playing field.

This article lists everything disabled for the Sundered Doctrine contest mode so players can plan accordingly.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine disabled items for contest mode

Here is a list of everything disabled in the contest mode for Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine:

Trending

Microcosm (disabled across all activities in the game)

Auto-loading Holster Legendary perk

Class-specific Exotic Glaive

Lord of Wolves Exotic Solar Shotgun

Boost from Volatile Marksman Artifact mod. The perk grants Volatile Rounds with rapid Void hits and kills.

Bungie will update the list a few hours before the contest mode launches. When that happens, this article will be updated.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine air time and date

Here are the air dates and timings for the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon:

United States: 9 am PS-T (February 7)

9 am PS-T India: 10:30 pm IST (February 7)

10:30 pm IST China: 1 am local time (February 8)

1 am local time UK: 5 pm BST (February 7)

5 pm BST Australia: 4 am local time (February 8)

4 am local time Brazil: 2 pm local time (February 7)

Expand Tweet

Players who won't participate in the contest mode can instead head to Evanf's Twitch channel for emblem drops and World's First race coverage. Typically, you must have your Twitch account linked to the official Bungie website to do so.

Refer to our guide on Sundered Doctrine completion criteria and Twitch drops for more details.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback