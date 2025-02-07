  • home icon
  Everything disabled for Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine contest mode

Everything disabled for Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine contest mode

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 07, 2025 07:08 IST
Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine (Image via Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine contest mode has everyone's attention at the moment. This new Dungeon marks the final endgame activity in The Final Shape, where players return to Rhulk's Pyramid to take on new forces. There will be Pinnacle gear pieces tied to every encounter, allowing players to power up. However, before the standard version of the Dungeon goes live, everyone must take on the contest mode, a more challenging take on the activity.

Like in all previous contest modes, the community will be in a race for first place. For this reason, Bungie will be disabling several items in the game to level the playing field.

This article lists everything disabled for the Sundered Doctrine contest mode so players can plan accordingly.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine disabled items for contest mode

Here is a list of everything disabled in the contest mode for Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine:

  • Microcosm (disabled across all activities in the game)
  • Auto-loading Holster Legendary perk
  • Class-specific Exotic Glaive
  • Lord of Wolves Exotic Solar Shotgun
  • Boost from Volatile Marksman Artifact mod. The perk grants Volatile Rounds with rapid Void hits and kills.

Bungie will update the list a few hours before the contest mode launches. When that happens, this article will be updated.

Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine air time and date

Here are the air dates and timings for the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon:

  • United States: 9 am PS-T (February 7)
  • India: 10:30 pm IST (February 7)
  • China: 1 am local time (February 8)
  • UK: 5 pm BST (February 7)
  • Australia: 4 am local time (February 8)
  • Brazil: 2 pm local time (February 7)

Players who won't participate in the contest mode can instead head to Evanf's Twitch channel for emblem drops and World's First race coverage. Typically, you must have your Twitch account linked to the official Bungie website to do so.

Refer to our guide on Sundered Doctrine completion criteria and Twitch drops for more details.

