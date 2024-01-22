How to catch Humans in Palworld

Humans in Palworld are often far from friendly. While you may encounter the occashional NPC who will give you supplies or merchants that can be found around the map, a lot of the Humans you encounter will be enemy grunts from the game's many factions.

Some players may cave into the intrusive thought of wanting to catch some of these enemies for themselves. However, the process of catching them may not be as worth the effort as some initially suspect. There may be some use for these types of "Pals" in other valuable ways.

Here is what you will need to know if you intend on employing a more inhumane workforce for your base.

Everything to know about catching Humans in Palworld

Syndicate Thugs and other Humans are not meant to be caught, so their party status screen is bugged (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Any type of human outside of your avatar can be captured in Palworld. However, just because you can do something, doesn't exactly mean you should. In some areas of the game, the developers added have countermeasures that prevent players from assaulting other people. This bounty system is currently bugged in the Early Access version and will result in high-leveled guards constantly spawning to attack you until you die.

Outside of these settled landmarks across Palworld, you will still encounter aggressive NPC Humans from the different factions in the game. In these situations, you can catch them more easily. However, Humans have a very low catch rate, and the odds of succeeding are not revealed like they are with actual Pals.

As such, catching Humans is very inconsistent and actively decentivized by the game due to various factors. They often have very low stats compared to other Pals in both combat and labor. While they can work an assembly line with relative ease, you will most likely have access to better Pals with higher handiworking, making captured Humans much less valuable than the effort that goes into catching them.

In addition, captured Humans are incredibly buggy in the game's current state. They can appear invisible to other players in multiplayer sessions, and they lack animations for certain tasks like sleeping and eating. While they may be useless in camp and in battle, there are still some contexts where catching them may be worth while, but it is far from a humane choice.

The best use for these captured Humans in Palworld is to sell them to a Pal Merchant. For whatever reason, most Humans of a given level are more valuable than a Pal at the same level, making them effective in the early-game for gold farming. Pal Merchants can be found at most settlements, and some Black Marketeers can be found around the world who will buy them too.

You can also use the meat cleaver, unlocked at Level 12, to butcher your Humans. They cannot be turned into meat, but they will drop some items upon death. The option is there if any sadistic players feel the need to try it. Given how buggy the feature is, it is likely that capturing Humans will be removed from Palworld in the later updates.