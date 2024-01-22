How to craft Weapon Workbench in Palworld

Craft a Weapon Workbench in Palworld will open up a bunch of new possibilities. Although the game is regarded as "Pokemon with guns," you don't get access to firearms in this game for a long time. Palworld prioritizes its survival elements and will make you work for each in-game asset.

Before getting guns, you will need a Weapon Workbench. To that end, this article will show you how to craft this structure.

How can players craft a Weapon Workbench in Palworld?

Weapon Workbench (Image via Pockerpair)

To craft a Weapon Workbench in Palworld, you must reach level 20. Leveling up is fairly simple, so this shouldn't be an issue. After reaching level 20, you can unlock the Weapon Workbench through the technology skill tree. With the mechanism available, you need to gather materials.

The Weapon Workbench will take 15x Ingots, 50x Wood, and 10x Nails. You can acquire Ingots by farming ores with a pickaxe and converting them using a Primitive Furnace. For Wood, you only need to chop down a few trees. While Nails can be crafted from any Workbench, Ingots are needed for this process, so prepare ahead.

Once you have all of these items in hand, you can begin to craft your very own Weapon Workbench.

What can you craft with the Weapon Workbench in Palworld?

What can you make using a Weapon Workbench? (Image via Pocketpair)

Getting a Weapon Workbench doesn't mean you will immediately be able to craft guns. Your first gun, which is a Musket, will only become available in the technology skill tree when you reach level 21. Even after unlocking the Musket, you must be careful as it does some fantastic damage but also takes a lot of time to reload.

Continue to grind levels until you get access to more weapons, after which you can get some of the best Pals in Palworld. Note that players will have to craft ammo if they're planning on using guns.

If you're in a hurry to get your hands on some heavy weaponry, check out our guide on how to craft guns in Palworld.