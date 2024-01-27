How to easily defeat Chillet in Palworld

Chillet in Palworld is one of the first boss monsters players you encounter that you can challenge fairly early on. Those who set some time aside for exploring are bound to stumble across it on their adventures. However, this chilly beast can dish out a lot of damage, so you must be careful when battling it. With that said, there are specific strategies for taking this Pal down and catching it.

This guide covers everything you need to know about this monster, including where to find it. We will also take a look at stats, moves, and more.

Where to find Chillet in Palworld

Location of Chillet in Palword (Image via YouTube/Video Game News)

Chillet is an Ice-type Pal found as a boss just beyond the starting area in Palworld. The precise location of it is easy to discover because once you arrive in its vicinity, it will be marked on the map. Check the screenshot above to see where it is.

Once you reach the location, you will be able to see it scurrying about. Note that attacking it or triggering it in any manner will initiate the boss fight. So you should be prepared to face it if you intend to approach it.

How to defeat Chillet in Palworld

Chillet boss fight (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Chillet in Palworld will be encountered at Lvl 11. You will likely spend the first 10 levels accomplishing the base challenges to make your protagonist more powerful and unlock new item and equipment options.

So reaching a level appropriate enough to take on the boss is not a challenge. What will be tough is beating it. Chillet is an Ice/Dragon type Pal. While Dragon-types are weak to Ice, this creature's own Ice-typing will nullify this disadvantage.

Chillet's moves (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Chillet in Palworld has a high Attack stat and a respectable Defense stat by default. It also has the following moves:

Ice Missile: Launches icy projectiles at the target

Iceberg: Creates an icy lance that strikes the target from underneath

Dragon Burst: An AoE (Area Of Effect) burst attack that damages all enemies around the user

It is also fairly aggressive, meaning you need to let your monsters take hits. This means you must try to maintain distance, and your Pals should have a large HP pool to be able to tank Chillet's attacks. As such, there are two ways to go about it:

Get a Pal that is at a higher level than it to take it down

Use a Fire-type Pal such as Foxpark with its Partner Skill

Defeat with higher-level Pals

Various powerful Pals roam the overworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can level up beyond Chillet to make tackling it easier. As of now, Palworld has a Level Sync system, making it so that any higher-level Pals you catch will be temporarily reduced to your own level. To defeat bosses at a certain level, the only proper way is to grind to at least the same level as the boss (if not higher).

In my case, I caught a Dinossom in Palwolrd. This Grass/Dragon type is surprisingly powerful and managed to beat Chillet in Palworld fairly easily, even at level 11. However, at that point in the game, most Dinossom are minimum level 14 and can pose a threat if you are not careful. This makes catching them more challenging. There is an easier alternative method, however.

Use Foxpark Partner Skill

Craft Foxpark's Harness from the Pal Gear Workbench (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Foxpark is the earliest Fire-type Pal encountered in the game. Since Ice is weak to Fire, using it against Chillet in Palworld is a solid path of action. However, Since this fox-like creature does not have particularly high Defense stats, it can go down easily. This can be remedied a bit by using its Partner Skill.

All creatures in the game have partner skills, which are either passive or active abilities. In the case of the fiery fox, you first need to craft the Foxpark's Harness in Palworld, allowing the critter to be used as a flamethrower that deals continuous fire damage to the target.

Against Chillet, you can activate this skill while its back is turned and deal as much damage as possible. This should weaken it significantly. When its health is low enough, you should throw a Pal Sphere at it to catch it. Since Chillet in Palworld is a boss, it is recommended to use a Mega Sphere to increase catch-rate odds.