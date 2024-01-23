How to get Huge Frozen Egg in Palworld

You have to embark on a chilling quest to discover the Huge Frozen Egg in Palworld. This guide reveals the secrets of locating and hatching this frosty treasure concealed within the diverse landscapes of the game. You'll have to traverse cold lands, frostbitten mountains, and unforgiving terrain, leaving no area untouched in your pursuit of this elusive Egg.

Once you hatch a Huge Frozen Egg in Palworld, you'll receive a rare and coveted Ice-type Pal. So summon your bravery, arm yourself with this guide, and tread along the frosty realms of the game.

Where to find Huge Frozen Egg in Palworld

Locating the rare Egg on a Flying-type Pal (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

In Palworld, the appearance of Eggs, including the rare Huge Frozen Egg, is subject to luck and the whims of the game's system. This elusive egg can be found anywhere, but it is notably more common in elevated areas.

Players have reported seeing this Egg in areas that are cold and snowy, like elevated stone peaks and cliff edges. Utilizing a Pal that can fly, like Nitewing or Beakon, will significantly speed up the search process. Once you've identified this elusive item, descend swiftly and secure it.

How to hatch Huge Frozen Egg in Palworld

Incubating this Egg in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Once you place your Egg in the incubator, the waiting game begins. Similar to all Huge egg variants, the incubation period for a Huge Frozen Egg is two hours in normal difficulty mode. External factors like temperature might influence the incubation duration, speeding it up or slowing it down.

It has been observed that having any variant of Frozen Egg in a relatively colder region of your base gives a boost to the incubation period of the Egg. Finding the optimal position offers a 100% boost to incubation time, but most other positions will offer a 50% boost to the incubation period.

Once the egg completes its incubation cycle, you have to press and hold the F key for a few seconds to initiate the hatching process in Palword.

What Pals are hatched from Huge Frozen Egg?

Mammorest Cryst is hatching from this Egg (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Since the Huge Frozen Egg is an Ice-type Egg, the Pal that hatches will be an Ice-type. Since this game was released very recently, not much is currently known about the different Pals that hatch from this type of Egg.

However, Mammorest Cryst, the Ice-type counterpart of the iconic Pal Mammorest, is one of the Pals that can hatch from this Egg variant.

What is Huge Frozen Egg?

Pal Eggs are scattered across the expansive landscapes of Palworld, with the Huge variant being notably the rarest and largest. Similar to Dragon Egg in Palworld, this Egg also has two inferior variants, the more commonly found Frozen Egg and Large Frozen Egg. This pattern extends to all types of eggs that can be hatched in the game.

For the Huge Frozen Egg, the standard incubation period is two hours in normal mode, measured in in-game time. However, the time will be different if you are playing on custom mode and have tweaked the Palworld difficulty settings to make Eggs hatch faster.