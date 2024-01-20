How to get Wheat and Wheat Seeds in Palworld

Wheat and Wheat Seeds are crucial in Palworld. Not only are these important resources that you need to farm to craft things, they are also essential to level up your base. The game, which sold one million copies in its first eight hours, encourages crafting. And players need to make a lot of different materials to make their way through this monster-taming title.

Wheat and its seeds in Palworld are among the more important resources players will need to have an abundance of. Gamers might find them in randomly since the title does not mention the source of these materials. That said, this guide will equip you with all the knowledge you need to have to becoming a monster-taming legend.

Acquiring Wheat and Wheat Seeds in Palworld

How to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld

In the early stages of the game, you'll find Wheat Seeds carried by only two Pals: Flopie and Dinossum. The former is located beyond the starting area, whereas the latter can be found within it. Dinossum is going to be a much higher level than Flopie and will be far more difficult to defeat or capture as a beginner.

Dinossum as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

If you succesfully defeat or catch either of these Pals, it will grant you the seeds as a drop. Having these items active at your base next to a Ranch might even result in additional seed production.

How to farm Wheat in Palworld

After gathering three seeds, you can build the Wheat Plantation, which requires three different resources:

Three Wheat Seeds

35 stones

35 wood

Resources needed to build Wheat Plantation (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Having Pals with Gardening, Watering, Farming, and Transportation skills allows the plantation to be operated autonomously. This ensures a steady yield of Wheat and Wheat Seeds for different projects.

Building a Wheat Plantation is one of the necessary requirements to upgrade your base from level 11 to level 12. If you do not have Wheat Seeds for this upgrade task, just defeat a Flopie or Dinossum, and you will be good to go.

Why do you need Wheat in Palworld?

Mill as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Upgrading your base from level 11 to level 12 requires you to build a Mill. This structure is necessary to create Flour from Wheat produced in the Wheat Plantations. Flour is another important resource that is needed in Palworld to craft and cook for food items.

The game seems to have a chronological order of making the players craft items which would later on be used in the subsequent levels in the game.

As an active crafting-cultivating system shapes the game, ensuring a steady supply of resources becomes crucial. With this guide's knowledge, players can progress their base and move towards building essential structures like the Mill.

Understanding the importance of Wheat in Palworld ensures a smoother journey toward becoming a monster-taming legend in this captivating title.