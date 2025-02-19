How to target-farm any loot from Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine Dungeon

In each encounter and hidden chests, Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine has ample loot for players. Whether they want a god roll on a weapon or a high-stat armor piece, there is a way for everyone to focus on one specific piece, and get it at the end of the Dungeon. This is also the first time a Dungeon is granting players the chance to focus on specific gear pieces.

This article lists all the ways you can target-farm any gear you want from Sundered Doctrine, the entire process, and the prerequisites to start the farm.

Target farming loot guide in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine

To target-farm a piece of gear, you must have the "Fully Initiated" buff, and then interact with one of the nine symbols present in Worm rooms of the Dungeons.

Interacting with the symbols in one of these rooms determines the loot that will drop after completing the Dungeon. Hence, you must know the specific symbol tied to the loot you want, and interact with it to procure the loot at the end.

For example, the Unloved Hand Cannon can be obtained by interacting with the Darkness symbol in the Worm room. This room also hosts the seventh Worm for the "Drowning Labyrinth" quest.

Seventh room with Darkness symbol for Hand Cannon (Image via Bungie)

Note that the loot you want to target-farm must be unlocked in your Collections. If you do not own a single copy of the loot, the final chest for target-farm will instead drop something you already own.

Prerequisite

Before starting your target farm, you must finish all the quest steps for "Drowning Labyrinth" in Sundered Doctrine. You can refer to our complete guide on the Drowning Labyrinth quest, and get acquainted with the symbols and the Worm room locations.

You must memorize the rooms in the article linked above, or simply follow along the Worm locations, as the symbols for specific gear pieces are present within those rooms.

Once you have completed the quest, return to the start of the Dungeon, and look for another piece of paper. This will grant you the "Fully Initiated" buff.

Symbol order for target-farm in Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine (Image via Bungie)

Next, put the code "Worm>Gift>Guardian" on the wheel.

Symbols and their respective loot:

As mentioned previously, each gear piece is mapped to a specific symbol that must be interacted with in one of the Worm rooms. Here is a list of each gear, and the respective symbol you must interact with to get the gear at the end:

Witness: Body armor

Hive Eyes: Helmet

Guardian: Class Item

Gift: Gauntlets

Grief: Shotgun

Remember (brain): Scout Rifle

Darkness: Hand Cannon

Worm: Trace Rifle

Fleet: Boots

The order in which the list above has been laid out is also the same as the Worm locations in the Drowning Labyrinth quest.

Players can target-farm gear in three characters per week, and the symbol from one character carries over to another. For example, if you have interacted with "Darkness" on your Warlock, then it will remain the same for your Hunter and Titan as well.

To change, simply put in the "Worm>Gift>Guardian" at the start again, and interact with a symbol to get a different loot at the end.

Active target-loot/symbol at the start of Destiny 2 Sundered Doctrine (Image via Bungie)

You can also check the active loot and symbol in the run. To do so, in the initial room with the Guardian NPCs, look for a symbol at the back side, hovering over a chest, beside a Hunter NPC.

If the symbol here is a black circle, then you must put in the three symbols again, "Worm>Gift>Guardian," and interact with a symbol in one of nine rooms to lock in a loot.

