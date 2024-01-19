Is Palworld free-to-play?

Palworld is set to launch on January 19, 2024, and will be available on both Xbox and PC. However, those interested in trying out the game seem to be worried about whether it will be free-to-play. This concern is particularly significant within the Pokemon fan base, as Palworld shares a similar gameplay concept to the iconic franchise with unique twists.

The title has captured the community's attention, and enthusiasts are eager to explore the distinctively crafted world where creatures called Pals aid players in battles against other creatures. This article addresses the concerns of gamers, clarifying whether the title is a free-to-play game or not.

Exploring the possibility of Palworld being free-to-play

The game is available on both Steam and Xbox (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Palworld is not a free-to-play game, which may disappoint fans who were uncertain about its status in terms of being free-to-play. Those interested will need to purchase the game, which is priced at $29.99, on either Steam or Xbox. Nevertheless, there's positive news for those subscribed to services on Xbox and PC.

Palworld can be accessed through the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass right from its launch day. This means that enthusiasts eager to experience this distinctive game can enjoy it through these subscription services.

It is basically a multiplayer open-world survival monster breeding game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

In terms of gameplay, this game shares similar mechanics with Pokemon games, particularly in the aspect of capturing creatures. Describing itself as a multiplayer open-world survival monster breeding game, Palworld elevates the experience with exciting action elements.

The game also allows you to take part in several interactive activities (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The title has revealed numerous activities for players to engage in with their Pals, and it could potentially surpass Pokemon in terms of creature interaction. An interesting feature is the ability to immediately partake in these activities upon capturing a Pal. To do so, you can simply navigate to the menu, access the Party menu, and choose a Pal.

The game's trailers showcase the player's characters wielding firearms (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Beyond the creature-catching aspect, players will have the ability to breed, engage in battles, form alliances, sell, dismantle, and even consume these creatures. The game's trailers showcase Pals wielding firearms, with a few joining the action using weapons like pistols, turrets, and rocket launchers. Overall, this title appears to embrace a level of action that will distinguish it from the Pokemon series.

