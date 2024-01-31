PalWorld App Store listing: Should you download?

A recent PalWorld App Store listing has the community questioning: Is Palworld finally coming to iOS and Android devices? The game's immense popularity since its launch has left many wondering when the latest MMO sensation will arrive on other platforms. It is currently available only on Windows, Xbox One, and Series X/S.

A mobile port of the title should scratch the itch for players who want to continue their adventures on their mobile phones or don't have access to the aforementioned platforms.

With the latest PalWorld App Store listing appearing earlier today (January 31), should players start signing up for it? Read on to learn more.

Fact Check: Is the PalWorld App Store listing fake?

Yes, the PalWorld App Store listing page in question is fake. This has already been confirmed by the developers.

Eagle-eyed fans would have been quick to notice two things in the reported App Store listing - the uppercase 'w' in the middle of the game name and the developer mentioned is not Pocketpair. According to the PalWorld App Store page, it was expected to arrive on February 4, 2024, and had the same gameplay screenshots as the actual title.

Pocketpair quickly posted on the game's official X channel, stating:

"There is no Palworld application for phones. Apps using names and product images such as "パルワールド" and "Palworld" are appearing on the AppStore and Google Play, but they are not affiliated with our company in any way."

The team further mentioned that they had already reported the problem to Apple and Google for their respective app stores. The announcement concluded with a caution for readers not to download these apps as they may end up compromising their devices and leaking sensitive personal information.

Regarding Palworld's availability on mobile platforms, there is no concrete information at the moment. Fans have also been clamoring for its arrival on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, even eliciting a response from Shuhei Yoshida regarding the same.

Palworld has tasted significant success ever since its launch, posting an all-time peak of 2,101,867 concurrent players on Steam at the time of writing. This places it second behind PUBG: Battlegrounds in the platform's history. The game also sold over eight million copies in six days after it was released on January 19.

Yet, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the MMO title. Players have been quick to accuse it of being a rip-off, pointing to design similarities with Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company also released a statement mentioning that they were investigating such allegations and would take necessary steps.

