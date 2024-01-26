Palworld patch notes (January 25): All you need to know

The January 25 Palworld patch notes provide players with a look at everything the update brings. The latest MMO sensation has plenty of bugs that have been plaguing the community ever since launch, with the developers also acknowledging issues with cheaters on official servers.

Today's patch has a limited scope and addresses only a few issues. Read on to find out what those are.

Palworld patch notes (January 25) explored

The January 25 Palworld patch is v0.1.3.0 on Steam and v0.1.1.1 on Xbox. It addresses bugs involving the unending loading screen while logging into the world, the world date not showing up correctly, and more.

The official Palworld patch notes for the latest update are as follows:

Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

Corrected various incorrect text

Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

Pocketpair mentioned that while the Steam version has been updated, they were going to release the Xbox iteration as soon as it was ready. They also reiterated their commitment to fixing major issues.

Regarding the matter of cheaters on official Palworld servers and how the developers were looking to counter it, Pocketpair mentioned that they were working on a patch but that it was "currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately."

Nevertheless, they assured:

"We will continue to focus even more on security and aim to create an environment where everyone can play with peace of mind."

In an earlier X post discussing Palworld content roadmap in early access, they mentioned that the title's success since launch has "far exceeded the development team's expectations." They were reportedly dealing with "excessive access congestion" and were working to fix that on priority.

To put matters into perspective, the game has sold more than 8 million copies since its launch on January 19, 2024, and has enjoyed a peak concurrent player count of 2,018,905 at the time of writing. While today's Palworld patch notes don't deal with the significantly severe issues, it is at least a step in the right direction.