Palworld update to now fix major cheating issue on official server, confirm developers

Palworld's upcoming update will target major cheating issues on the official server that many players have been reporting since the game's release. Developer Pocketpair has put out an official statement regarding the major fixes that will be coming, while also acknowledging the rampant cheating issues on the official server.

Pocketpair's open-world survival game, Palworld gained a lot of traction and sold more than four million copies within the first few days of its launch. While it does take obvious inspiration from Pokemon, it also adds its own spin to the gameplay by adding the traditional survival element on top of the creature-collection aspect.

Although the title can be played as a single-player experience, at higher levels it does incentivize cooperation with other players online. Since Palworld's release, cheating has become one of the biggest issues that many newcomers have to face while trying to engage with the title's multiplayer aspect.

Palworld's upcoming title update will fix cheating issues on the official server

Expand Tweet

Cheating in a multiplayer-oriented title isn't anything new, and it is one of the biggest hurdles many developers face while creating a game that's geared mostly towards co-operative and social aspects. However, despite the many countermeasures put in place by developers, perpetrators always seem to find a way to bypass them.

While Palworld seemed to have a relatively smooth launch on PC and Xbox, many players seem to have encountered cheaters and modders within days of its release. The official server is the very first hub that newcomers get to join when stepping into Palworld's online multiplayer.

As such, it being infested with cheaters does affect the experience of many players who simply want to enjoy the survival and creature-hunting gameplay. On Palworld's official X page, the developers acknowledged the issue, stating:

"Currently, some players have been confirmed to be cheating on the official server. We will apply a patch as soon as it is ready, but it is currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately."

Expand Tweet

Developer Pocketpair has also promised players that it will focus more on the game's online security, creating a safer and more peaceful environment for all players to enjoy. The fixes will be deployed with the game's future title update, a date for which is yet to be revealed.