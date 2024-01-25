Does Palworld have PvP?

Much like other survival games, many players would assume that Palworld has PvP (Player vs Player). It would make sense for this to be included in the game, as it possesses many of the territory-claiming qualities of other popular survival titles like Rust and the Ark games. However, the option to battle others is still absent from Pocket Pair's newest title.

A recent announcement from the development team has many players hoping that this desired feature will soon come to Palworld. With a lot of the details still unknown, we are only left to speculate as to what the integration of PvP could look like.

PvP in Palworld: What could it look like and when is it coming?

A player fighting NPCs in Palworld (Image via Pokcet Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

The recent roadmap for Palworld's upcoming updates stated that adding PvP is a priority for the development team. The game also has a guild system, allowing players to join an official team. It is possible that these two systems will be tied to one another, with players from one guild being able to attack those from another.

There is also the possibility that PvP will entirely be tied to the world settings. From the world settings menu, there will most likely be a new page or section dedicated to PvP. This settings menu could include details like whether or not friendly-fire among guild members is allowed or if PvP is enabled for the server at all.

There is also the possibility that PvP will only be enabled for certain areas or an arena. In their roadmap, mention of a PvP arena for Pals was also revealed. There is a chance that player fights will be handled in a similar manner, being restricted to mutual duels in this new hypothetical arena.

Pals working in a camp (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

This roadmap also revealed the idea being experimented with for Pal PvP, as stated earlier. From how it is worded in the newsletter, it appears that the developers are setting up an arena structure somewhere on the map for players to meet. They will likely be able to battle their Pals against one another at this location.

It is unlikely that they would expand the map to do this, as the Pal Arena is highlighted in the newsletter, signifying that it is a priority. On the other hand, expanding the map is the last item on the list and it is not highlighted. With Pal PvP coming before any map expansion, it would be safe to assume that these arenas may be generated structures on the map, or they could potentially be a buildable facility that players can put in their base in Palworld.

Overall, there is still a lot we do not know about PvP in Palworld, aside from the fact that it is on the way. The only thing you can do is wait patiently as Pocket Pair is hard at work polishing off the next set of updates to fix bugs and hopefully give players some new content to sink their teeth into.