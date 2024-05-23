Well of Radiance nerfed for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Bungie recently announced some changes for Well of Radiance, one of the most-used abilities in Destiny 2. Players have been using it in all endgame activities since the game's launch, as it provides a weapon damage boost, constant healing, and a significant increase in survivability in all situations. Starting The Final Shape, it seems Bungie wants to completely shift the focus from Well of Radiance, as it will undergo massive nerfs.

The nerfs were confirmed in one of Bungie's recent blog posts on May 22. To summarize, the Warlock super will have its damage buff reduced, alongside reduced restoration, increased healing burst on the cast, and more.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 nerfs the Well of Radiance super for The Final Shape

Regarding the nerfs, Bungie listed the following changes for the Warlock Solar super:

Now grants radiant for 8 seconds when players exit the Well of Radiance area.

Reduced player survivability while standing in the Well of Radiance aura.

Reduced healing per second from 100 to 50 health points, matching restoration x2.

Increased heal on cast from 40 to 300 health points.

Reduced damage resistance vs. non-boss combatants from 40% to 20%.

Reduced damage resistance vs. boss combatants from 40% to 10%. Damage resistance vs. enemy players is unchanged.

Increased maximum Orbs of Power from defeating targets while in your Well of Radiance aura from 4 to 5.

Expand Tweet

This means that the super ability is being transformed, so it can be used in a more utility-based approach, rather than an overpowered defensive option against high-tier bosses. While players can still get Radiant buffs and healing from it, the restoration and damage buff will be significantly reduced.

Players are worried about Day 1 of the new Raid in Destiny 2's The Final Shape while also hoping for new options that can make up for this nerf in a good way.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Weekly reset || Destiny 2 this week at Xur || Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Server status || PvP build tier list || PvE build tier list || Everything to expect in 2024 || All Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes