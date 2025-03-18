Qua Furor V god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Qua Furor V is an Aggressive Framed Machine Gun released alongside Destiny 2 Heresy Act II. The weapon wields the Stasis element, providing great utility and damage perks for all activities. However, two downsides might keep some players from farming for this specific gear. Firstly, it drops from the world pool, increasing the difficulty of getting god-rolls. Secondly, the weapon lacks synergy between its two perk pools, forcing players to rely on independent perks for proper utilization.

Ad

This article lists the best perks of the Qua Furor V Machine Gun for PvE and PvP.

Qua Furor V PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Qua Furor V PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks available on Qua Furor V for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Feeding Frenzy for increased reload speed after defeating enemies. More enemy kills will mean more reload speed.

for increased reload speed after defeating enemies. More enemy kills will mean more reload speed. Rampage for increased damage with kills.

Dragonfly is a decent option for AOE damage in crowded rooms, alongside Golden Tricorn. However, Recycled Energy is recommended for more utility, as it will grant ability energy after reloading on kill.

Ad

Players can also use this weapon for boss/elite DPS, which calls for Triple Tap in the third column, alongside One for All in the final column.

Qua Furor V PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Qua Furor V PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks available on Qua Furor V for PvP:

Ad

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. High Caliber Rounds for increased flinch on enemies and increased Range.

for increased flinch on enemies and increased Range. Offhand Strike for increased Stability, Accuracy, and Range after kills.

for increased Stability, Accuracy, and Range after kills. Rampage for increased damage with kills.

Tap the Trigger in the final column is a decent alternative. Dragonfly is also not a bad choice for some AOE explosions.

How to get Qua Furor V in Destiny 2

The Qua Furor V Machine Gun is tied to the world drop pool. Hence, any Legendary Engram, Prime Engram, or Gunsmith Engram can drop the weapon. We recommend going for the Gunsmith Engram, as they drop weapons only.

Ad

Other sources include Lost Sectors, Dares of Eternity, and any activity in the game.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback