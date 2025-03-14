Refusal of the Call god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Refusal of the Call is a new Glaive added as a seasonal weapon in Destiny 2 Heresy Act II. This new Strand weapon is the only one of its kind, as the game severely lacks the element in the Glaive department. Hence, players are recommended to use this weapon and have fun in general, as there are no comparisons to be had, and everyone will be using such a weapon for the first time.

Based on the available perk pools, this article lists the best combination on the Refusal of the Call Strand Glauve for PvE and PvP.

Refusal of the Call PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Refusal of the Call PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here's a list of perks recommended on the Refusal of the Call Glaive for PvE:

Tempered Truss Rod for increased Handling at the cost of Range.

for increased Handling at the cost of Range. Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Replenishing Aegis for partially reloading the magazine after blocking. There is a cooldown of 1 second.

for partially reloading the magazine after blocking. There is a cooldown of 1 second. Close to Melee for increased Glaive melee damage after kills with the weapon's projectiles. Melee damage, or projectile damage increases the buff duration.

The perk combination mentioned above is meant for a melee-centric playstyle, as you can dish out melee damage while blocking damage, and reloading the weapon simultaneously. However, for more utilities, Slice is available in the third column, alongside Disruption Break, for more damage.

Regarding Disruption Break, you can shoot an enemy's shield off with the Glaive's projectile, increasing any outgoing Kinetic damage. Now, use the weapon's melee attacks for more damage.

The combination of Replenishing Aegis and Unstoppable Force should give you a great synergy to block any incoming damage and gain buffs from doing so.

Lastly, Discord deserves special mention for ammo economy. You can get this perk if you need more ammunition in the endgame activities.

Refusal of the Call PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Refusal of the Call PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here's a list of perks recommended on the Refusal of the Call Glaive for PvP:

Supercooled Accelerator for increased Range at the cost of reload speed.

for increased Range at the cost of reload speed. Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

for increased Range on the weapon. Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Vorpal Weapon for increased damage on Guardians with active supers.

The combination of Replenishing Aegis and Unstoppable Force can also work here.

How to get Refusal of the Call in Destiny 2?

Refusal of the Call can be farmed from seasonal activity, Court of Blades. The Expert version of this activity will drop the Adept variant of the weapon. Tome of Want can also help players target-farm from ritual activities.

