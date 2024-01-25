Shadowbeak in Palworld: Where to find, Skills, item drops, and more

Born from the depths of insanity, Shadowbeak in Palworld is a creature whose existence wasn't meant to be. This Dark-type quadruped can be spotted having a large wingspan and a strong beak. This look somewhat resembles a mythological creature called the Griffin.

Officially stated as entry number 046 in the Paldeck, this creature sports a ring on its body with six spearhead-like spikes. This can be seen as one of the features that Shadowbeak shares with a Pokemon called Arceus. It is known to have lost all genetic ties to other Pals in Palworld, and there is a lot of debate around whether Shadowbeak could be considered one itself.

This article will go over some information regarding Shadowbeak, like its location, skills, drops, and work suitability.

Where to find Shadowbeak in Palworld

Shadowbeak can be found at no.3 Wildlife Sanctuary. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Shadowbeak can be found in the northeast ends of Palworld. This region is a small island called No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary, which is situated off of the eastern coast of Deep Sand Dunes' fast travel point.

Shadowbeak in Palworld: All skills

Shadowbeak has an inventory full of strong attacks:

Air Cannon (Level 1) - Quickly fires a burst of highly pressurized air.

- Quickly fires a burst of highly pressurized air. Dark Ball (Level 7) - Unleashes a sphere of darkness that slowly tracks down the enemy.

- Unleashes a sphere of darkness that slowly tracks down the enemy. Shadow Burst (Level 15) - Quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it.

- Quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it. Spirit Flame (Level 22) - Fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy.

- Fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy. Nightmare Ball (Level 30) - Quickly discharges draconic energy, damaging those around it.

- Quickly discharges draconic energy, damaging those around it. Divine Disaster (Level 40) - Charges forward while generating orbs of light that automatically capture enemies. The orbs automatically capture enemies before releasing a barrage of lasers.

- Charges forward while generating orbs of light that automatically capture enemies. The orbs automatically capture enemies before releasing a barrage of lasers. Dark Laser (Level 50) - Charges dark energy before blasting enemies with a powerful beam.

It also has a Partner Skill named Modified DNA, where Shadowbeak enhances Dark-type attacks while players are mounted on it.

Shadowbeak in Palworld: Item drops

This Dark-type Pal is weak to Dragon-type Pals in Palworld. Upon defeating a Shadowbeak, you will find materials like Pal Mental Ingot, Carbon Fiber, and Innovative Technical Manual as drops.

Shadowbeak in Palworld: Work suitability

Shadowbeak isn't a Pal that can help you with much work around the base as it only has one work suitability:

Gathering (Level 1)

However, it is a very strong ally that can help capture other Pals and defend a base during raids.

Check out our other Palworld guides:

10 strongest Pals || Palworld tier list || All admin commands || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || All Palworld difficulty settings || All Tower locations || Fastest ways to level up