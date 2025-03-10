Taraxippos updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Taraxippos is one of tthe few Guardian Games weapons being reissued with new perks in Destiny 2: Heresy. This Lightweight Framed Strand Scout Rifle boasts fairly high stats in damage and range, along with a decent fire rate. Over the years, Bungie has released several perks that directly affect the Strand element. With some of these perks applied to the Taraxippos, it is now significantly more powerful than its previous version.

Ad

This article lists the best perks for Taraxippos in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.

Taraxippos PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Taraxippos PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Taraxippos for PvE:

Ad

Trending

Fluted Barrel for increased stability and handling on the weapon.

for increased stability and handling on the weapon. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and stability.

for increased reload speed and stability. Fourth Time's the Charm for getting back two ammo after landing four precision hits.

for getting back two ammo after landing four precision hits. Precision Instrument for increased damage after sustained precision damage.

Enlightened Action can be a direct replacement for Fourth Time's the Charm, as the former grants increased reload speed with sustained damage. For clearing out mobs, having Threadling or Tear is recommended.

Ad

Explosive Payload is a decent perk as well in the fourth column.

Taraxippos PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Taraxippos PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Taraxippos for PvP:

Ad

Arrowhead Brake for increased handling and reduced recoil.

for increased handling and reduced recoil. Accurized Rounds for increased range.

for increased range. Lone Wolf for increased aim-assist, ADS speed, and airborne effectiveness. The stats increases if there are no allies near the user.

for increased aim-assist, ADS speed, and airborne effectiveness. The stats increases if there are no allies near the user. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Surprisingly, the Taraxippos provides several options for PvP. Keep Away and Closing Time are great alternatives in the third column, alongside Explosive Payload and Eye of the Storm for the fourth column.

Ad

How to get Taraxippos in Destiny 2

The Taraxippos is an event-exclusive weapon in Guardian Games 2025. Players can run the Rushdown activity, and then get it as a drop. Higher tier encounters in Destiny 2's Rushdown mode will drop a double-perk version, with masterwork.

This section of the article will be updated with more information once the event goes live on March 11.

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback