The Title updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Title returns in the Destiny 2 loot pool via the 2025 edition of Guardian Games. Bungie is changing the event activities by implementing a boss rush mode, expecting a surge in player count during the event's runtime. Aside from the activities, every exclusive Legendary weapon from the event has been reissued with an additional new weapon.

The Title, one of the first weapons from Guardian Games, is among the few gear pieces that had their perks changed. This article lists the best perks on The Title Void Submachine Gun for PvE and PvP.

The Title PvE god roll for Destiny 2

The Title PvE god roll (Image via Bungie || Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on The Title for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Repulsor Brace for defeating Void-debuffed enemies and gaining an overshield.

for defeating Void-debuffed enemies and gaining an overshield. Demoralize to spread a weakening burst to adjacent targets from the killed target. Weaken counts as a Void debuff.

Recycled Energy is a great alternative in the third column, as it can stack directly with the weapon's unique Origin Trait, Classy Contender. This way, the user can have a 100% uptime on their abilities, especially the Class ability.

Destabiliazing Rounds are available in the fourth column, which should spread a volatile burst instead of weakening. Regardless, both should activate the Repulsor Brace's overshield. Other damaging perks include Surrounded and Elemental Honing, with the former being more effective with Submachine Guns.

The Title PvP god roll guide for Destiny 2

The Title PvP god roll (Image via Bungie || Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on The Title for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. To the Pain for increased Handling and Accuracy on the weapon after getting hits.

for increased Handling and Accuracy on the weapon after getting hits. Rangefinder for more Range on the weapon and increased zoom while aiming the weapon.

Surrounded can be a decent alternative in the fourth column, especially if you are in 6v6 scenarios. Perpetual Motion for Handling or Closing Time for increased Range can also be considered lethal in the third column.

How to get The Title in Destiny 2?

The Title is an exclusive weapon that can be obtained only from the Guardian Games event. The Rushdown activity is the primary source for it, alongside a focusing section within Eva Levante's inventory.

This section will be updated with more info once the event goes live on March 11.

