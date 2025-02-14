Unworthy god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Unworthy is definitely not a weapon that lives up to its name in Destiny 2. It fits perfectly into the arsenal of any build, as it provides quite the firepower with the Arc element and a high fire rate. Based on the available perks, players can use this Scout Rifle anywhere in the game, given the correct combination. There are options for players looking to use it against challenging foes, minor mobs, and guardians.

This article lists the best perks on the Unworthy for PvE and PvP.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Unworthy PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Unworthy PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Unworthy for Destiny 2 PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil

for increased Handling and reduced recoil Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability

for increased reload speed and Stability Rewind Rounds for getting back ammo based on the number of hits made beforehand

for getting back ammo based on the number of hits made beforehand Precision Instrument for increased damage based on the number of precision hits made beforehand

The perks mentioned above are recommended for dealing damage to challenging combatants, such as yellow-bar mini-bosses, Champion enemies, and orange-bar resilient foes.

However, if you need a combination to clear an entire room, choose Firefly in the third column, alongside Voltshot or Rolling Storm in the fourth column.

Unworthy PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Unworthy PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Unworthy for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil

for increased Handling and reduced recoil Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability

for increased Range and Stability Rapid Hit for increased Stability and reload speed with rapid precision hits

for increased Stability and reload speed with rapid precision hits Precision Instrument for increased damage after successive precision hits

Zen Moment is a decent replacement in the fourth column, with Keep Away in the third. You will face several medium-range fights with this Rapid Fire Framed weapon, which calls for increased Stability in crunch situations. Having Paracausal Affinity also grants a 20% damage boost after kills made with Light damage.

How to get Unworthy in Destiny 2

Unworthy can be obtained from all three encounters in the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon. Players can hop into any one of the checkpoints and run that encounter multiple times to farm it. However, note that there are other gear pieces in the loot pool, making it an RNG-based drop.

There are secret chests in the Sundered Doctrine Dungeon that have a chance of dropping the loot too. To get the weapon from secret chests, make sure to have it unlocked in Collections first.

