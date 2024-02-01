WoW Classic SoD information potentially leaked by dataminers: World Buff, new Skill Books, Profession items, and more

Some interesting WoW Classic SoD information has come up for Phase 2, according to Wowhead’s datamining. This includes a World Buff, Profession items - materials and potentially crafted gear items, and Skill Books that will drop in dungeons. Some of this has already been confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment in a recent post, but the datamining goes beyond what we already know right now.

Since this comes from datamining and leaks, it must be taken with a grain of salt. Such information found in the game could be tested data that has been rejected or content that might come into the game later. While this is potentially spoiler material, we’ll cover what we’ve seen so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential major spoilers for WoW Classic SoD Phase 2. Discretion is advised.

WoW Classic SoD leaks reveal new World Buff for Phase 2

While Blizzard confirmed there is a new WoW Classic SoD World Buff, alongside some changes to how these powerful enhancements work in the game, the next World Buff has been potentially revealed via data mining.

This particular WoW Classic SoD World Buff appears to come from Gnomeregan, which fits, considering its name and what it does. The upcoming 10-man, six-boss raid will feature a wealth of interesting encounters and at least one new boss.

However, somewhere in the raid, players will reportedly unlock Spark of Crazed Inspiration. While we don't know how it unlocks, we do know what it appears to do:

Spark of Crazed Inspiration: Increases critical strike chance of spells by 4%, grants 42 spell damage and healing, and increases melee attack, ranged attack, and movement speed by 20%. 120-minute duration.

New Profession items potentially available in WoW Classic SoD Phase 2

We already know that WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 will feature a wealth of new, never-before-seen items and crafting materials. Some of these were hinted at yesterday in Blizzard’s details on the next update for the Classic-era servers.

Unfortunately, not all of these WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 items have information leaked about them yet. The ones that do have information, whether enchantments or items, will be mentioned below. This is not a comprehensive list of new content, just what was recently found.

Alchemy

Insulating Gniodine (Crafting Material)

Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion: Use: Restores 262 to 438 Mana and 340 to 460 Health. Also increases attack power by 40 and damage done by all spells by 35 for 15 seconds. (2 min cooldown)

Blacksmithing

Low-Background Truesilver Plates (Crafting Material)

Reflecting Truesilver Braincage (Helmet)

Tempered Interference-Negating Helmet (Helmet)

Enchanting

Enchant Chest - Retricutioner: Teaches you how to permanently enchant a piece of chest armor to reflect 9 damage back to the attacker when the bearer is struck in Melee.

Teaches you how to permanently enchant a piece of chest armor to reflect 9 damage back to the attacker when the bearer is struck in Melee. Enchant Weapon - Dismantle: Permanently enchant a Weapon to deal 10 additional points of damage with physical attacks and up to 25 additional damage with spells to mechanical creatures.

Engineering

Ez-Thro Radiation Bomb (Item)

High-Yield Radiation Bomb (Item)

Hyperconductive Goldwrap (Waist - Cloth): +9 Stamina, Requires Engineering (225). Equip: Improves your chance to get a Critical Strike with melee and ranged attacks and with spells by 1. Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by 1%. Use: Pull a hyperconductive coin from your belt and flip it. On heads, you gain a 3% increased chance to crit with spells and melee attacks for the next 30 seconds. On tails, you gain 10% movement speed for the next 30 seconds. (15 Min Cooldown).

+9 Stamina, Requires Engineering (225). Equip: Improves your chance to get a Critical Strike with melee and ranged attacks and with spells by 1. Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by 1%. Use: Pull a hyperconductive coin from your belt and flip it. On heads, you gain a 3% increased chance to crit with spells and melee attacks for the next 30 seconds. On tails, you gain 10% movement speed for the next 30 seconds. (15 Min Cooldown). Polished Truesilver Gears (Crafting Material)

Soul Vessel (Item)

Whirling Truesilver Gearwall (Shield): 29 Block, +9 Strength, +10 Stamina, Requires Engineering (225). Equip: Increases your chance to block attacks with a shield by 1%. Equip: On a successful block, the whirling razor-sharp gears on this shield inflict 5 to 10 Physical damage to the attacker and 2 to 10 physical damage to the bearer.

Leatherworking

Faintly Glowing Leather (Crafting Material)

Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl (Head - Leather): +14 Strength, +14 Agility, +14 Stamina, Requires Leatherworking (225). Equip: Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by 1%. Use: Inflicts neuro-logical shock, instantly dealing 343 to 757 damage to yourself but also increasing your melee and ranged attack speed by 20% for 10 sec. (10 Min Cooldown)

+14 Strength, +14 Agility, +14 Stamina, Requires Leatherworking (225). Equip: Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by 1%. Use: Inflicts neuro-logical shock, instantly dealing 343 to 757 damage to yourself but also increasing your melee and ranged attack speed by 20% for 10 sec. (10 Min Cooldown) Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif (Head - Mail): +14 Stamina, +14 Intellect. Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21. Use: Inflicts hyperconductive shock, instantly dealing 312 to 688 damage to yourself but also increasing your spell-casting speed by 20% for 10 sec. (10 Min Cooldown)

+14 Stamina, +14 Intellect. Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21. Use: Inflicts hyperconductive shock, instantly dealing 312 to 688 damage to yourself but also increasing your spell-casting speed by 20% for 10 sec. (10 Min Cooldown) Gneuro-Conductive Channeler’s Hood (Head - Leather): +11 Stamina, +12 Intellect, +11 Spirit, Requires Leatherworking (225). Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21. Use: Gain gneuromatnic meditation, allowing 100% of your mana regeneration to continue while casting for 20 seconds. (10 Min Cooldown)

+11 Stamina, +12 Intellect, +11 Spirit, Requires Leatherworking (225). Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 21. Use: Gain gneuromatnic meditation, allowing 100% of your mana regeneration to continue while casting for 20 seconds. (10 Min Cooldown) Rad-Resistant Scale Hood (Head - Mail): +11 Strength, +10 Agility, +11 Stamina, +10 Intellect, Requires Leatherworking (225). Equip: Improves your chance to hit with spells and melee and ranged attacks by 1%. Use: Engage the radiation mitigation protocols in this helmet, causing you to immediately remove all active poison effects and gain immunity to all Nature damage for 3 sec. (10 Min Cooldown)

Tailoring

Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle (Head - Cloth): +10 Stamina, +11 Intellect, Requires Tailoring (225). Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 22. Equip: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec. Use: Harness the latent arcane energy in the nearby air to give you charged inspiration, reducing the mana cost of all spells by 50% for 12 sec. (10 Min Cooldown)

+10 Stamina, +11 Intellect, Requires Tailoring (225). Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 22. Equip: Restores 4 mana per 5 sec. Use: Harness the latent arcane energy in the nearby air to give you charged inspiration, reducing the mana cost of all spells by 50% for 12 sec. (10 Min Cooldown) Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament (Crafting material)

Invoker’s Cord (Waist - Cloth): +5 Intellect. Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 7.

+5 Intellect. Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 7. Invoker’s Mantle (Shoulder - Cloth): +5 Intellect. Equip: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 7.

New Skill Books potentially available in WoW Classic SoD Phase 2

Another feature coming with the WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 update, launching in February 2024, will be more Skill Books dropping from enemies in dungeons. These will improve a variety of abilities for many of the classes. The official Blizzard update pointed out Paladin and Shaman without any specific instructions.

As a result of the latest data mining in WoW Classic SoD Phase 2, several class Skill Books have been revealed. These could change as the actual update drops, or they may simply not appear at all.

Druid

Deeper Wilds: Decreases the mana cost of Mark of the Wild by 50% and increases its duration by 50%.

Decreases the mana cost of Mark of the Wild by 50% and increases its duration by 50%. Revive: Brings a dead player back to life with 15% of their health and mana. It cannot be used when in combat.

Brings a dead player back to life with 15% of their health and mana. It cannot be used when in combat. Enhanced Restoration: Your Rejuvenation and Regrowth spells can now be active on targets affected by another Druid's Rejuvenation or Regrowth.

Hunter

Aspect of the Viper: The hunter takes on the aspect of the viper, causing your ranged and melee auto attacks to regenerate mana but reducing your total damage done by 10%. In addition, you gain 10% of the maximum mana every 3 sec. Mana gained is based on the speed of your weapon. Only one Aspect can be active at a time. Your ranged and melee auto attacks regenerate a percentage of your base mana, but your total damage done is reduced by 10%. In addition, you gain 10% of the maximum mana every 3 sec.

Mage

Expanded Intellect: Decreases the mana cost of Arcane Intellect by 50% and increases its duration by 50%.

Paladin

Enhanced Blessings: Increases the duration of your Blessing of Might, Wisdom, Salvation, Sanctuary, Light, and Kings by 100% and reduces their mana cost by 50%.

Priest

Increased Fortitude: Decreases the mana cost of Power Word: Fortitude by 50% and increases its duration by 50%.

Decreases the mana cost of Power Word: Fortitude by 50% and increases its duration by 50%. Shadowfiend: Creates a shadowy fiend to attack the target. Caster receives 5% mana when the Shadowfiend attacks. Lasts 15 sec.

Rogue

Redirect: Removes all your existing combo points from your target and stores them for up to 15 sec. These stored combat points will be transferred to the next non-player enemy you hit with a melee or ranged ability.

Shaman

Totemic Projection: Relocates your active totems to the specified location.

Warlock

Avoidance: Unknown

Unknown Portal of Summoning: Begins a ritual that creates a summoning portal. The summoning portal can be used by 2 party or raid members to summon a targeted party or raid member. The ritual portal requires the caster and 2 additional party or raid members to complete. In order to participate, all players must be out of combat, right-click the portal, and not move until the ritual is complete.

Begins a ritual that creates a summoning portal. The summoning portal can be used by 2 party or raid members to summon a targeted party or raid member. The ritual portal requires the caster and 2 additional party or raid members to complete. In order to participate, all players must be out of combat, right-click the portal, and not move until the ritual is complete. Soul Harvesting: You have a chance every time Drain Soul deals damage to gain an additional soul shard. This chance rises each time you do not gain a soul shard.

Warrior

Commanding Shout: The warrior shouts, increasing the Stamina of all party members within 30 yards by 2. Lasts 2 min. | Increases your Stamina by 2.

