Alonso: I could be back in F1 for 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    25 Nov 2018, 22:21 IST
alonso - CROPPED
McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso has hinted he could be tempted back to Formula One in 2020 after completing what is set to be his final race in the sport on Sunday.

Alonso finished 11th in Abu Dhabi and leaves F1 as a two-time world champion, choosing to focus on other ventures in 2019, including his pursuit of motorsport's Triple Crown.

To become only the second man after Graham Hill to complete that feat, the 37-year-old must add Indy 500 glory to the wins he already holds from the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

But Alonso has not completely ruled out an F1 return.

"Right now I'm not thinking to come back, that's for sure," he told Sky Sports. "I don't know how I will feel next year.

"I think I need a break now, in 2019. I need different challenges. I want to fight for the Triple Crown, the Indy 500 and other iconic races. Maybe Daytona, maybe other things that will come.

"But maybe for 2020 I will feel the need to do a full calendar in something. Maybe full IndyCar, maybe full Formula One, I don't know.

"Maybe that will be the time to come back, or maybe I will enjoy next year so much that I will not come back."

