F1 Raceweek: Vettel and Ferrari eye Interlagos lift - Brazilian GP in numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 07 Nov 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel will be able to draw on fond memories of last year's Brazilian Grand Prix when Ferrari attempt to keep the battle for the constructors' title alive this weekend.

Vettel's slim hopes of being crowned world champion ended when Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in Mexico, allowing the Briton to claim a fifth Formula One title.

Scuderia duo Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen crossed the line in second and third place respectively, cutting Mercedes' advantage to 55 points with two races remaining.

Ferrari must secure at least 13 points more than the Silver Arrows to take the duel for the constructors' crown to the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

Vettel won at Interlagos last year and has earned more points at the Brazilian Grand Prix than any other driver in the history of the race.

With the help of Opta, we look at some of the key numbers around the penultimate weekend of the 2018 campaign.

The hustle and bustle and the iconic circuit is why we love going back to Brazil each year 🇧🇷 @InterlagosTrack is waiting for us next for the #BrazilGP⁰⁰#ForzaFerrari pic.twitter.com/hrObHmOGX9

— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 6, 2018

<script></script>

2 - Hamilton has failed to win the race following both title victories that have come before the end of a season (2015 and 2017). He was second in Mexico in 2015 and then fourth in Brazil last year.

4 - Mercedes have taken pole position at the last four editions of the race - Nico Rosberg (two), Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Only Williams (six from 1992-1997) have managed more consecutively at this race.

146 - Vettel has earned 146 points in Brazil, more than any other driver. Fernando Alonso is a distant second on the list, managing 112.

3 - Red Bull's Max Verstappen has set the fastest lap at the last two races in Brazil, only Michael Schumacher has done so three times in a row (1993-1995).

5 - If Mercedes win the constructors' title for a fifth time, the German team will break out of a tie with Red Bull on the all-time list. However, Ferrari lead the way with 16, ahead of Williams (9), McLaren (8) and Lotus (7).

1 - Red Bull head into this race after recording their first front-row lock down in the hybrid era (since 2014) - they last achieved the feat in the United States during the 2013 season.

99 - Mercedes need just one more pole position to bring up their century, a milestone only previously achieved by Ferrari (219), McLaren (155), Williams (128) and Lotus (107).