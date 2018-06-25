Journalists should round on Vettel - Verrstappen

Max Verstappen does not expect Sebastian Vettel to face the same sort of probing he has after collisions earlier in the season.

Sebastian Vettel's damaged Ferrari

Max Verstappen urged journalists to give Sebastian Vettel the sort of grilling he has been accustomed to after the Ferrari driver caused a first-lap crash at the French Grand Prix.

Verstappen's aggressive driving has been called into question since making his debut in 2015, and came under scrutiny again following costly mistakes earlier this season.

The Red Bull driver took a swipe at journalists after finishing second in a French Grand Prix which was won by Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, calling for Vettel's performance to be analysed after the German admitted to being a fault for a collision with Valtteri Bottas which cost them both podium finishes.

"I think next time you see Seb you should ask him to change his style, y'know?," the Dutchman said in the post-race media conference.

"That's what they said to me at the beginning of the season, so I think they should do the same! And then, of course, Seb shouldn't do anything, and just drive again and learn from this and go on. That's my advice to everyone in this room."

He added: "I hope when we get to Austria that the journalists ask him if he will change his approach because that is what l heard for so many races. It really annoyed me and it was stupid to ask. I'm getting annoyed about it.

"Mistakes happen and they happen to the best of us. But it makes me angry because they won't be as bad on him as they were on me. All the time they came to me on how l should change my approach and these stupid comments. I didn't change a thing and now everything is going right.

"I focus on my myself, but all these stupid comments you read on social media and journalists, it's really stupid. I am not going to hold back on it."