Raikkonen to drive at 41 - but he won't come close to F1's golden oldies

Kimi Raikkonen will join Sauber from 2019

Kimi Raikkonen is set to remain in Formula One beyond his 41st birthday after signing a new two-year deal with Sauber.

It was suggested the 2007 world champion would retire at the end of his Ferrari contract, but he agreed to swap seats with promising 20-year-old Charles Leclerc on Tuesday.

The decision of Raikkonen, who will turn 41 at the back end of the 2020 campaign, to stay on the grid means reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton will not be the oldest driver in F1 next season.

However, the Finn would need to hang around a while longer to contend with these former F1 veterans from a bygone era.

Oldest world champion

The great Juan Manuel Fangio was 46 years and 41 days old when he claimed his fifth and final world championship in 1957. If Raikkonen completed the unlikely feat of topping the drivers' standings in his second year at Sauber he would be the third-oldest champion, coming in ahead of Jack Brabham and below Nino Farina.

Oldest grand prix winner

Technically this record belongs to Luigi Fagioli, but his victory at the 1951 French Grand Prix 22 days after his 53rd birthday was part of a shared drive with Fangio. The oldest solo race winner was Farina, who triumphed in Germany two years later aged 46 years and 276 days.

Oldest on the podium

Again, Fagioli's effort in France puts him top of this list. But for a race by an individual the record belongs to Louis Chiron, who guided his Maserati to third at the inaugural Monaco Grand Prix in 1950 when he was 50 years and 291 days old.

And the only Monégasque driver in #F1 history to finish on the podium?

Louis Chiron in his home race - the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix

Oldest grand prix starter

Chiron was still on the scene five years and a day later, when he started an F1 race for the last time in his career at his home circuit in Monaco to beat the previous mark of Philippe Etancelin, who was 55 years and 191 days old when he took part in the 1952 French Grand Prix.

Oldest point scorer

Earlier in his career Etancelin became the oldest driver to claim championship points, finishing fifth at the 1950 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. He was 53 years and 249 days old at that stage.

Oldest pole sitter

F1's first world champion Farina set another record by qualifying first for the 1954 Argentine Grand Prix at 47 years and 79 days old.

From Nino Farina to Sebastian Vettel via Jim Clark.

