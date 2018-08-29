Sauber dismiss Vandoorne talk

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne

Sauber are not in talks with Stoffel Vandoorne and team principal Fred Vasseur says Marcus Ericsson is in pole position to keep his seat next year.

Vandoorne's future is in doubt amid reports that Esteban Ocon could be in line for a move to McLaren.

Vasseur played down reports that Vandoorne could be on his way to Sauber for the 2019 Formula One season amid talk of Charles Leclerc potentially being promoted to become Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari team-mate.

"He's not in the discussions," Vasseur told Autosport.

"Honestly we are in the middle of the season. And even if everybody is a bit upset and a bit nervous on the drivers' market, if you compare with previous years, I think everybody is much earlier. So we stay calm."

Vasseur gave his backing to Ericsson, who finished 10th at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.

"He's doing a good job. He was one hundredth behind Charles in quali, with an engine issue," Vasseur added.

"In the race he had a strong pace from the beginning, the strategy was the opposite to the guy in front of us. Marcus did well.

"The best way to keep a position for every single driver in the paddock is to do a good job, and he's doing it."