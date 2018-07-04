The English are doing too well in sport! - Ricciardo aims to pip Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo hopes to burst the bubble of English sporting optimism and beat home favourite Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's England team came through a World Cup penalty shoot-out against Colombia on Tuesday, while the country's cricketers whitewashed Australia in a June ODI series.

Hamilton's Formula One title defence took a blow last weekend as he was forced to retire at the Austrian Grand Prix, but he heads to Silverstone having won there in each of the past four years.

Ricciardo, an Australian, is keen to halt Hamilton and the home nation in their tracks, though.

"[Silverstone] has one of the most loyal and patriotic crowds and the place is rich in motorsport history," he said.

"I had a fun race there last year coming from the back and through the field to fifth, it's always been a pretty happy hunting ground for me. I've had a podium there but never a win.

"I might steal it from Lewis. He has a pretty good home record but I'll try to get one back on the English - they are doing a bit too well in sport at the moment."

Ricciardo has won two races in 2018 - in China and Monaco - and sits fourth in the drivers' standings.