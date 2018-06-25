Which F1 races has Lewis Hamilton not won?

After his victory in Le Castellet, there are only three grands prix Lewis Hamilton has failed to win. We tell you which ones.

Omnisport NEWS News 25 Jun 2018, 17:07 IST 12 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the 23rd different grand prix of his Formula One career on Sunday.

The reigning world champion enjoyed a comfortable drive at Circuit Paul Ricard to win the French Grand Prix and take a 14-point lead over Sebastian Vettel in the driving standings.

Hamilton's first win in France came on the event's return after a 10-year absence from the calendar, with the Briton having finished third and 10th in his only previous attempts.

He was now topped the podium at every circuit on the 2018 F1 calendar, but which grands prix has he yet to win in his illustrious career?

Penalties, collisions, and a new championship leader. Catch up with the #FrenchGP in a minute... pic.twitter.com/snVzSiSDbT — Formula 1 (@F1) June 25, 2018

European Grand Prix

Nurburgring was the venue for Hamilton's first European Grand Prix in 2007 and he could only finish ninth after a puncture on the first lap severely damaged his chances of contending.

Hamilton did win at the circuit in 2011, though, but then it was under the banner of the German Grand Prix.

The race moved to Valencia from 2008 and the Briton had to settle for second three times in a row, before missing the podium in 2011 and failing to take the chequered flag the following year due to a collision with Pastor Maldonado on the penultimate lap.

The European Grand Prix returned to the calendar in Baku after a three-season absence in 2016 and Hamilton finished fifth. He got his first triumph on the shores of the Caspian Sea this year, with the event having become the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

Another GP win ticked off in Baku…



6

5

4

3

2

1



@LewisHamilton #F1FastFact #F1 pic.twitter.com/PysKKGkD9f — Formula 1 (@F1) May 1, 2018

Korean Grand Prix

Yeongnam spent just four seasons on the calendar, with Hamilton coming second in the inaugural 2010 race and failing to convert pole position into a race win the following year.

He slipped to 10th in his final year with McLaren due to an anti-roll bar failure and could only finish fifth in his first season with Mercedes in 2013, when Vettel claimed his fourth grand slam in the all-conquering Red Bull.

Indian Grand Prix

The first grand slam of Vettel's career came at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix in 2011.

It is an event that has only been contested three times during Hamilton's career, and he missed out on the podium on every occasion as Vettel dominated each year at the Buddh International Circuit.