Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Which F1 races has Lewis Hamilton not won?

After his victory in Le Castellet, there are only three grands prix Lewis Hamilton has failed to win. We tell you which ones.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 17:07 IST
12
LewisHamilton - cropped
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the 23rd different grand prix of his Formula One career on Sunday.

The reigning world champion enjoyed a comfortable drive at Circuit Paul Ricard to win the French Grand Prix and take a 14-point lead over Sebastian Vettel in the driving standings.

Hamilton's first win in France came on the event's return after a 10-year absence from the calendar, with the Briton having finished third and 10th in his only previous attempts.

He was now topped the podium at every circuit on the 2018 F1 calendar, but which grands prix has he yet to win in his illustrious career?

 

European Grand Prix

Nurburgring was the venue for Hamilton's first European Grand Prix in 2007 and he could only finish ninth after a puncture on the first lap severely damaged his chances of contending.

Hamilton did win at the circuit in 2011, though, but then it was under the banner of the German Grand Prix.

The race moved to Valencia from 2008 and the Briton had to settle for second three times in a row, before missing the podium in 2011 and failing to take the chequered flag the following year due to a collision with Pastor Maldonado on the penultimate lap.

The European Grand Prix returned to the calendar in Baku after a three-season absence in 2016 and Hamilton finished fifth. He got his first triumph on the shores of the Caspian Sea this year, with the event having become the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

 

Korean Grand Prix

Yeongnam spent just four seasons on the calendar, with Hamilton coming second in the inaugural 2010 race and failing to convert pole position into a race win the following year.

He slipped to 10th in his final year with McLaren due to an anti-roll bar failure and could only finish fifth in his first season with Mercedes in 2013, when Vettel claimed his fourth grand slam in the all-conquering Red Bull.

 

Indian Grand Prix

The first grand slam of Vettel's career came at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix in 2011.

It is an event that has only been contested three times during Hamilton's career, and he missed out on the podium on every occasion as Vettel dominated each year at the Buddh International Circuit.

F1 Raceweek: Hamilton and Bottas looking to build...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton seeks to match Schumacher -...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton prepares to begin title defence in...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton claims 75th pole as Mercedes dominate in France
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sparks into life but McLaren...
RELATED STORY
It definitely is a three-way fight - Hamilton tips...
RELATED STORY
Vettel agrees with Hamilton over 2018 rivalry assessment
RELATED STORY
'I wanted to wipe the smile off your face' -...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo set to vanquish Monaco demons
RELATED STORY
Webber: Formula E is more competitive than Formula One
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us