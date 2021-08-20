1 player who could be cut from each NFL team next

All 32 NFL teams had to get their rosters down to at least 85 players by Tuesday in the first round of cuts in the preseason. Several notable players were waived, including QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow, QB Josh Rosen, RB Bo Scarbrough and RB Lamar Miller.

There are still two more rounds of cuts as teams move towards their final 53-man rosters ahead of Week 1. By August 24th, teams need to have no more than 80 players. By August 31st 4 PM eastern time, NFL teams need to have their final 53-man rosters.

On September 1st, NFL practice squads will open up to place players on. Right after the slate of Week 2 NFL preseason games, teams need to get down to 80 players. By now, every NFL team has at least one player on the roster bubble who could easily be released next week.

One player each NFL team could cut next

AFC East

Wisconsin (#5) DB Rachad Wildgoose

Buffalo Bills - CB Rachad Wildgoose

Miami Dolphins - C Cameron Tom

New England Patriots - RB JJ Taylor

New York Jets - DE Bryce Huff.

Rachad Wildgoodse, a 2021 sixth-round pick, had just two tackles against the Detroit Lions. He got pushed around quite a bit and was taken advantage of by the opposing QBs. Another poor outing in Week 2 of the NFL preseason could get the undersized rookie cut after once being listed as a second-string CB.

AFC North

The #Ravens had two young running backs really show out on Saturday, Ty’son Williams and Nate McCrary. All of a sudden, Justice Hill looks like he might be on the outside looking in pic.twitter.com/KZGo2b88nh — Around The Block - Baltimore Ravens (@ravens_atb) August 16, 2021

Baltimore Ravens - RB Justice Hill

Cincinnati Bengals - QB Eric Dungey

Cleveland Browns - DT Malik McDowell

Pittsburgh Steelers - TE Zach Gentry

RB Justice Hill has 285 rushing yards and two TDs in 28 games with the Baltimore Ravens, and entered NFL training camp safe as an RB3. Ty'son Williams and Nate McCrary had a great NFL preseason opener with 10 carries-41 yards-4.1 yards average and 5 carries-31 yards-6.2 yards average, respectively.

Hill went 5 carries-8 yards-1.8 yards average and looked slower and less explosive than usual. So he could be another surprise veteran release.

AFC South

Finally done watching the Jags game….this Jake Luton throw, sheesh! pic.twitter.com/zpStuCZ3sF — Denny Thompson (@denny_thompson) August 19, 2021

Houston Texans - QB Davis Mills

Indianapolis Colts - WR Ashton Dulin

Jacksonville Jaguars - QB Jake Luton

Tennessee Titans - WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

QB CJ Beathard had an impressive NFL preseason game (13/16 for 102 yards and a TD) that caught the attention of head coach Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew are locked into the final roster, while Jake Luton was less impressive with 8/13 for 53 yards and a TD. The Jacksonville Jaguars won't carry four QBs, and may not even carry three, though.

AFC West

Darwin Thompson has to control his emotions here, inexcusable for a guy who has to be running out of chances. Been pulling for him for a while but man, too many mistakes in different facets. Talented though, no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/hnfD6RrdeR — Talon Graff (@CoachGraff34) August 17, 2021

Denver Broncos - OG Nolan Laufenberg

Kansas City Chiefs - RB Darwin Thompson

Las Vegas Raiders - RB Trey Ragas

Los Angeles Chargers - TE Stephen Anderson

RB Jerick McKinnon has been great on all levels in his first NFL preseason game, and the Kansas City Chiefs will likely take three RBs into the season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams will be two of them, and the final spot will be between McKinnon and Thompson. At this rate, unless Thompson scores several TDs in Week 2 or improves overnight as a pass-catcher, he could be released.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys OL Eric Smith (#79)

Dallas Cowboys - OL Eric Smith

New York Giants - CB Rodarius Williams

Philadelphia Eagles - WR John Hightower

Washington Football Team - TE Tom Bates

Eric Smith is entering his fifth year in the NFL, but has allowed two hurries in 55 snaps through two preseason games. He also owns one of the worst pass-blocking efficiencies. The Dallas Cowboys have invested a lot into their starting OL and need depth pieces that can play up to their level. Eric Smith is not the caliber of player that meets their standards at this point.

NFC North

Chicago Bears - WR Javon Wims

Detroit Lions - QB Tim Boyle

Green Bay Packers - TE Jace Sternberger

Minnesota Vikings - QB Jake Browning

TE Jace Sternberger was drafted in the third round in 2019, and had three catches for 35 yards, including a 34-yard pass. Sternberger must serve a two-game suspension to start the NFL season, and if Josiah Deguara or Dominique Dafney can outperform him, it'll be reason enough for the Green Bay Packers to cut him.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - LB Kobe Jones

Carolina Panthers - WR CJ Saunders

New Orleans Saints - WR Chris Hogan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Ryan Griffin

Mississippi State rookie Kobe Jones had 102 tackles and seven sacks in 52 games in college. He went undrafted, and had just one tackle against the Titans last week. He's at the bottom of the depth chart behind Tuzar Skipper, who isn't 100% on the final roster either. Unless Jones has a stellar Week 2 or Skipper gets injured, the former could be gone soon.

NFC West

Jalen Hurd



2,638 rushing yards, 492 receiving yards, and 26 total touchdowns in three seasons at Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/lCUTMYRTIR — CHANNEL TN (@CHANNEL_TN_) August 12, 2021

Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Jamell Garcia-Williams

Los Angeles Rams - QB Devlin Hodges

San Francisco 49ers - WR Jalen Hurd

WR Jalen Hurd Seattle Seahawks - S Joshua Moon

WR Jalen Hurd was drafted in the third round back in 2019, but is yet to play in an NFL regular-season game. He has suffered two early season-ending injuries, and is already dealing with a knee injury this year.

There are other big bodies on the depth chart, like Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Trent Sherfield, who can fill Hurd's role. There's too much risk and not enough reward at this point to keep Hurd in the 49ers' roster.

