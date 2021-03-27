2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Why does Chris Simms think the 49ers will select Mac Jones with the third overall pick?

Chris Simms has made it known how he feels about former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. Simms posted on his Twitter account that he felt Mac Jones was a more consistent thrower than Trevor Lawrence. The tweet caused Twitter to blow up.

Simms was at it again on his Twitter later when he tweeted that the San Francisco 49ers traded up to select Mac Jones. This is interesting because Chris Simms is a good friend of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. One may ask, how good is the friendship between Simms and Shanahan?

Both Kyle Shanahan and Chris Simms grew up around the NFL and attended the University of Texas together. Chis Simms and Kyle Shanahan have matching tattoos of each other's initials as well.

This is how close the two are as friends, so when Chris Simms makes a comment about the 49ers taking Mac Jones at three we have to think there's a good amount of truth to it.

With that said, let's take a look at why Chris Simms believes Kyle Shanahan will roll the dice and draft Mac Jones wasthe third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Chris Simms says why the San Francisco 49ers will select Mac Jones with the third overall pick

Alabama QB Mac Jones

Chris Simms believes Kyle Shanahan wants a quarterback who's ready to be a leader in the NFL. Simms posted this on his Twitter page after the trade between the Dolphins and 49ers.

17 career starts makes Mac Jones NFL ready??? 🤔 https://t.co/aVkGw4GRyz — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

"49ers-Dolphins...Kyle Shanahan trying to control his own fate. You trade up to 3 for a QB who is NFL-ready right now, not a project. And to me that says Mac Jones."

Chris Simms is not the only analyst who commented on the San Francisco 49ers trade with the Miami Dolphins and what it means for Mac Jones. Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt, who is now working with NFL Media, had this to say about Justin Fields and Trey Lance on his Twitter page.

Make Trey Lance to San Fran happen. pic.twitter.com/0fD31Wgt4I — Shawn Chronister (@ShawnChron) March 22, 2021

"Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards. Highest I've heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren't moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance."

We have a close friend of Kyle Shanahan stating that he believes Mac Jones is going at number three and a Hall of Fame executive saying that the 49ers are most likely taking Trey Lance.

In the end, only the ones working for the San Francisco 49ers, know what the plan is with the trade. It will be interesting to see how it all works out in the end.