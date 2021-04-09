The Detroit Lions are in desperate need of a wide receiver. The Lions are seventh in the NFL draft order and the top six are expected to pick QB, OT, and LB. That puts the Detroit Lions in an optimum position to have their pick of wide receivers. The Lions arguably have the worst wide receiver in the league.

The last time Tyrell Williams made a significant contribution to the Lions was in 2016. Afterward, he struggled to be anything but a decent no. 2. Breshad Perriman didn't live up to his first-round pedigree. Geronimo Allison made some good plays here and there, but he never really had significant enough playing time in Green Bay; he did have a career-high of 300 yards in 2018.

The Lions did recently sign QB Jared Goff and if they hope to see any success with him, they need better offensive weapons.

2021 NFL Draft: Top 3 WR, the Lions should draft.

The LSU wide receiver is one of the top coveted WRs because he is the complete package. Chase has the size and is a physical receiver that bullies the opposing secondary. The 6'10 201 pounder proved during his pro day that he has NFL speed with a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

The Bengals have pick five in the NFL draft and are expected to select OT Rashawn Slater, and the Dolphins have six and are expected to choose LB Micah Parsons, but if either team decides to go for a WR, they are likely to go for Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase is a WR prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.9 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 27 out of 2480 WR from 1987 to 2021.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/I1RdOGnsfl #RAS pic.twitter.com/LveCnVKWKl — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 31, 2021

Advertisement

The Crimson Tide wide receiver is a blur on the field. Waddle's speed was undeniable during his days with the Crimson Tide, but his production was overshadowed each year by Alabama's profound set of receivers. The downside is Waddle's size. He is short in terms of WR, coming in at 5'10. But that hasn't stopped him from being an explosive frontline player.

This Jaylen Waddle return is still insane



pic.twitter.com/45I0lsrhq3 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 19, 2021

The Lions are most likely to select DeVonta Smith. The Alabama player has been unstoppable in the past season. Smith led the NCAA with 117 receptions, 1856 receiving yards and an unbelievable 23 receiving touchdowns.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is a talented top-tier route runner who possesses speed and agility. The only concern with Smith is his size. The 6'1 175 pounder raises the question: can his size hold up at the NFL level?

Devonta Smith is one of the most productive receiving prospects in the 2021 class, but there's some risk outside of his tape and production.



His body type is incredibly rare, and as such there's not a lot of successful history for which to draw comparison. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) January 3, 2021