NFL Free Agency 2021: Five worst free-agent signing

The 2021 NFL offseason has had some exciting and impactful signings.

But every year, there are a few signings that have us scratching our heads, wondering what could have possibly been the mindset behind these signings. Some teams have put themselves in a dubious position by committing costly salary-cap space to players who may not be worth the cost.

Whether that is because free agents either have a history of injuries or aging out of their careers or are just overpaid for their production, almost every team has made at least one questionable decision on the open market.

2021 NFL free agency: Five worst free-agent signing

5.Jacksonville Jaguars sign S Rayshawn Jenkins

Contract:4 years, $35 million

S Rayshawn Jenkins is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021

This isn't a knock on Rayshawn, who has proved to be a versatile piece for the Chargers, but the Jaguars were one of the worst league teams; they have so many holes and positions to fill, including a desperate need to find a safety. Surely, there was a better way to dish out $35 million and find a more suitable safety that can elevate the team.

4.Jacksonville Jaguars sign CB Shaquill Griffin

Contarct:3 years, $40 million

Advertisement

Former Seahawks' CB Shaquill Griffin is signing a three-year, $44.5 million deal with the Jaguars that includes $29 million guaranteed, sources confirmed to @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/XG87oLgzXt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2021

The Jaguars are on a bad streak in terms of signings. Once again, the problem with this signing isn't Griffin per se. The 25-year-old will improve the Jaguars' secondary, which doesn't say much. But they overpaid for the cornerback. Griffin's salary is similar to that of one of the premier players at his position, and the cornerback's on-field play hardly warrants that kind of profit. He recorded 63 tackles and three interceptions last year. For Griffin to live up to his price point, he will have to, essentially, rebuild the team from the ground up.

3.New York Giants sign CB Adoree Jackson

Contract: 3 years, $39 million

Advertisement

While it's easy to see Jackson's appeal. He's athletic, and he'll make the Giants' defense better opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry. But the Giants are paying a premium amount for a defensive back who had a knee injury that cost him 13 games in the 2020 season. It was reportedly one of the reasons that the Titans released him.

It is quite the gamble the G-Men are taking; it can take one lousy misstep, and it will severely impact Jackson's ability to play at a high level.

2.Cincinnati Bengals sign DE Trey Hendrickson

Contract:4 years, $60 million

After the Bengals lost one of their best pass rushers, Carl Lawson, they were overly eager to replace their star defensive end.

The 26-year-old is promising, recording a respectful 13.5 sacks last season. The issue is that the Bengals only added him because they let their homegrown walk away only to end up signing Henderickson at the exact annual value at which the Jets acquired Lawson.

Hendrickson has the potential to become a good starting edge presence, but the way Cinncianiti is paying, there is a demand on him to be great.

Advertisement

1.Chicago Bears sign QB Andy Dalton

Contract: 1 year, $10 million

Former Cowboys' QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Chicago began the offseason by franchising Allen Robinson II and luring star QB Russell Wilson, but they couldn't entice the Seahawks QB enough to leave his disgruntled franchise.

Instead of signing a game altering QB, the Bears are saddled with a mid-tier mediocre veteran who hardly renders an upgrade over either of last year's starters in Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.