2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 14 - 5 NFC teams battling for the wild card spots

The NFL playoff picture is really heating up entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Of the 16 teams in the NFC, 15 of them still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs. Only the Detroit Lions have been eliminated from contention in the NFC. On the other hand, though no team has officially clinched a playoff spot yet, there are five NFC teams that are most likely locked in.

Those five teams are the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. That leaves just two Wild Card spots remaining in the NFC playoffs. Here are five of the teams that are battling for those final spots.

Teams battling for a Wild Card spot in the NFC Playoffs

#1 - San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

Besides the five teams that look like "locks" to make it to the NFC Playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers are the only other team in the conference who currently have a winning record. They have a 5-2 record in their last seven games as they look to stay hot down the stretch. They control their own destiny for a Wild Card spot.

#2 - Washington Football Team (6-7)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team have battled hard to get themselves back in the playoff picture. After starting the season with a disappointing 2-6 record, they came on strong to win their next four games. If the season ended today, Washington would have the 7th and final NFC playoff spot.

