2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 15 - 5 NFC teams who can finish as the top seed

The NFL playoff picture continues to take shape entering Week 15. For the majority of the 2021 NFL season, five teams have been strong competitors for the top seed in the NFC. Those five teams are currently separated by just one game in the standings.

They will battle it out to the end for the huge advantage the top seed brings, including a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

NFC teams battling for the top seed in the playoffs

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams are the only team that is not currently leading their division that still has a shot at the top seed in the NFC playoffs. They kept themselves alive for the NFC West division title with a huge win over the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Rams are currently just one game behind in the NFC West division race as well as the top seed in the conference.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

The biggest advantage the Dallas Cowboys have right now in their pursuit of the top seed in the NFC playoffs is their conference record. They have won seven of their eight games against NFC opponents. That is the best conference record in the NFC, and could be an important factor if a tie breaker situation occurs at the end of the season.

