NFL Playoff Picture 2021 Week 15: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket, Scenarios ft New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals

As the NFL regular season winds down, some teams' playoff destinies are more concrete than others. With only four weeks left, most teams sitting above .500 cannot afford many (if any) losses going forward if they hope to be playing longer into January 2022. For Week 15, playoff scenarios vary for each team, but the top three in each conference are in the driver's seat to hold on to their spots.

NFL Standings - Latest

Arizona Cardinals (10 - 2)

Green Bay Packers (10 - 3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10 - 3)

New England Patriots (9 - 4)

Tennessee Titans (9 - 4)

Kansas City Chiefs (9 - 4)

Dallas Cowboys (9 - 4)

Baltimore Ravens (8 - 5)

Los Angeles Chargers (8 - 5)

Los Angeles Rams (8 - 4)

Buffalo Bills (7 - 6)

Cleveland Browns (7 - 6)

Cincinnati Bengals (7 - 6)

Indianapolis Colts (7 - 6)

Denver Broncos (7 - 6)

San Francisco 49ers (7 - 6)

Miami Dolphins (6 - 7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6 - 6 - 1)

Las Vegas Raiders (6 - 7)

Philadelphia Eagles (6 - 7)

Washington Football Team (6 - 7)

Minnesota Vikings (6 - 7)

Atlanta Falcons (6 - 7)

New Orleans Saints (6 - 7)

Carolina Panthers (5 - 8)

Seattle Seahawks (5 - 8)

New York Giants (4 - 9)

Chicago Bears (4 - 9)

New York Jets (3 - 10)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2 - 11)

Houston Texans (2 - 11)

Detroit Lions (1 - 11- 1)

What does the AFC Playoff Picture look like?

Compared to the NFC, the AFC playoff positions are more competitive with only two games separating the 9-4 top seeds and the 7-6 teams in the playoff bubble. With four games left in the regular season, every team can mathematically make a run for the top seeds if they win out and the top seeds lose out. Of course, the more likely scenario is that there will be more shuffling in the middle of the pack.

#1 - New England Patriots (9-4)

The Patriots control their own destiny. With a strong defense and the controlled effectiveness of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, New England are poised to win the AFC East (again) and grab the overall number one seed. Their remaining games include the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. Most of these games will be closer than anticipated, but expect the Patriots to finish strong.

#2 - Tennessee Titans (9-4)

Against all odds, and against all the injuries besetting the team, the Titans are hoping to get their offensive weapons (running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver AJ Brown) back to challenge the Patriots for the top seed. At the very least, the Titans have to hold off the surging Kansas City Chiefs and maintain their second seed status to ensure a first-round playoff bye. The Titans still have to play the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans.

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

It hasn’t always been pretty, but it got the job done: that’s the theme of the Chiefs’ 2021 regular season. Fresh owners of a six-game winning streak, the Chiefs are hot on the trails of the Titans and the Patriots. Unfortunately, the Titans own the tiebreaker because they beat the Chiefs in Week 7, so the Chiefs need the Titans to lose one more game than them for any hopes of a higher seed. Kansas City’s remaining games include matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos.

#4 - Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Despite an atypically weaker defense and uneven offense, the Ravens are in the thick of the playoff race and sit atop the AFC North. Their road to the playoffs could be more difficult if quarterback Lamar Jackson is not healthy enough for a final push. Baltimore still have tough games against the Green Bay Packers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their path to the playoffs will not be easy.

#5 - Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

The Chargers’ remaining path to the playoffs will depend on getting wide receiver Keenan Allen back and finding ways to get wide receiver Mike Williams more involved in the offense. While not as explosive as last season, their offense can score easily. It’ll be up to their defense to step up if the Chargers hope to play deep into January. Their remaining games include those against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

#6 - Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The Indianapolis Colts have seemingly fought an uphill battle all season, so it’s no surprise that their season is hanging on an edge like the way they have played all year. Sitting at 7-6, the Colts need to hold off the other four 7-6 teams vying for the final two spots. Their last four games come against the New England Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first half will be a pair of tough battles, and the latter two games should be smoother waters.

#7 - Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Despite the lofty preseason outlook, the Bills see their season hanging by a thread. Losing three out of their last four games is not ideal, but they certainly cannot afford any more losses to hang on to their current playoff spot. The Bills still have to face the Carolina Panthers, the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets. Aside from a rematch with the Patriots, the Bills have a chance to finish strong and move up in the seeding.

What does the NFC Playoff Picture look like?

The NFC has a little more separation between the teams as only one team is 7-6 while five teams are 6-7, which does not mathematically eliminate them from the playoffs with four weeks left. But the clock is ticking for those teams to win a wildcard spot. The NFC seems more top heavy, but all of that could change in the last few weeks.

#1 - Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

The Cardinals control their own destiny. They are up one game against the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers will own the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record, so Arizona will need to stay one game ahead to capture the number one seed in the NFC. The Cardinals’ remaining opponents include the Detroit Lions, the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. With their roster slowly getting healthier, they are not missing a beat and could be playing deep into January.

#2 - Green Bay Packers (10-3)

After not panicking when they lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Packers have roared back with only two losses since. They can still challenge for the number one playoff spot, but only if they keep pace they can secure a first-round bye regardless. The Packers still have to play the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Pistons. Two AFC crossmatches and two NFC North division games will certainly test the Packers’ Super Bowl aspirations.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

The Buccaneers hope to repeat themselves as Super Bowl champions, and the rest of the season's schedule sets up nicely for them to ease into the playoffs. With a relatively healthy roster, the Buccaneers just need star wide receiver Antonio Brown to return and provide the added firepower he did in last season’s playoff run. The Buccaneers’ remaining games include matches against the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers, the New York Jets and another game against the Panthers. While they have a shot at the number one playoff seed, Tom Brady will be happy as long as they secure a first-round playoff bye.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

Despite struggling offensively the last few games, the Cowboys have found ways to win and keep themselves in the first round bye conversation. Three of their remaining four games are against NFC East teams, so the Cowboys can take care of playoff seeding and cement an NFC East division title. Dallas play the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team, the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles next. If quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense can get over their yips, the Cowboys could be a dangerous team in the playoffs.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

The star-studded cast of the Rams now have additional pressure to win with all the free-agent additions this season. The Rams are behind the Cardinals in the NFC West, but they can still make inroads in moving up and possibly securing a first-round playoff bye. Their remaining games include matches with the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings, the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

#6 - San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

It seems like the 49ers have played with one arm behind their back with all of the injuries hitting their team this season. On paper, their remaining schedule has both easy and difficult games, but they cannot afford any losses if they hope to hang on to the last playoff spot in the NFC. San Francisco play the Atlanta Falcons, the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams next to close out the regular season.

#7 - Washington Football Team (6-7)

Washington are number seven and on the outside looking in. Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are all also sitting at 6-7 and hope to leapfrog the 49ers for that last playoff spot. There is no margin of error for the Football Team’s playoff hopes. Washington still have to play the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles again and the New York Giants. With poor quarterback play, despite the improving defense, expect the Football Team to go fishing early this year.

