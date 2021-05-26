2021 NFL Schedule: Pittsburgh Steelers game-by-game & Win-loss record predictions

With OTAs (organized team activities) underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers, mini camp and training camp aren't too far away.

The Steelers have the toughest schedule in the 2021 NFL season. They face three NFL MVPs and have road trips to some of the largest fan bases in the league, making their campaign even more challenging.

On that note, let's have a look at how the Pittsburgh Steelers could fare in each game in the NFL this campaign.

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 schedule: NFL's toughest road awaits https://t.co/ha2S2jWDN7 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 13, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Schedule Predictions

Here is a game-by-game analysis of the Steelers' 2021 regular-season schedule:

Week 1: at Buffalo Bills

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 21-23 Bills.

Pittsburgh Steelers suffered the second loss of their 2020 at Orchard Park against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter in a 26-16 victory.

Although the Steelers have made upgrades to their offense, their pass rushing still has some holes that may be exploited by Josh Allen and Stephon Diggs. The Steelers should put up a fight, but the Bills will most likely take this one.

Week 2: vs Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: Raiders 21-35 Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' first home game of the season should go in their favor. The Raiders offensive line struggled last season and hasn't gotten any better this off-season. With a Steelers defensive line featuring stars like TJ Watt, Derek Carr will likely have his work cut out.

Week 3: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: Bengals 14-28 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers-Bengals matchups are always worth watching. Whether both teams are in contention or not, there are always some fireworks. The Bengals may be getting Joe Burrow back, but they didn't fix their offensive line to help their young quarterback out. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense should take advantage of that and put a lot of pressure on Burrow.

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21 Packers

This game could go either way, depending on who is under center. Green Bay could be a hostile environment for a visiting team. If Aaron Rodgers is at quarterback, the Steelers could have a long day, though.

But if Jordan Love starts in defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have the advantage,e as the Packers offense doesn't usually work well under pressure.

Week 5: vs Denver Broncos

Prediction: Broncos 20-23 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have the best record when facing the Broncos, especially in Denver. But plating at Heinz Field with a full stadium could help the Steelers. Von Miller could make it difficult for Ben Roethlisberger to pass, but rookie Najee Harris will likely give the Steelers the edge by making plays.

Week 6: vs Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: Seahawks 21-20 Pittsburgh Steelers

Unless the Pittsburgh Steelers address their issues in the pass rush, DK Metcalf could be the MVP in this game. The Steelers should be able to stop Russell Wilson's mobility and any run game. The Seahawks defense could struggle against the Steelers' receiving core, and this game could come down to a field or deep pass at the end of regulation time.

Week 7: BYE

If the #Steelers can overcome these obstacles they could make a deep run https://t.co/sdqQo4kddn — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) May 26, 2021

Week 8: at Cleveland Browns

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 Browns

This could be a game for the ages. Up until last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers considered the Browns games as two in their win column. But last season, the Browns defeated the Steelers in Week 17 and then did so again the following week in the Wild Card Matchup, knocking the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the playoffs.

The Steelers could look for revenge when they travel to Cleveland, as they will have a revamped offense this time.

Week 9: vs Chicago Bears

Prediction: Bears 17-35 Pittsburgh Steelers

Whether it's Andy Dalton or Justin Fields at quarterback for the Bears, it shouldn't really make a difference. If the Pittsburgh Steelers can stop Allen Robinson, they should be able to get the win.

Week 10: vs Detroit Lions

Prediction: Lions 10-31 Pittsburgh Steelers

There is a very good chance this game won't even be close. Lions new quarterback Jared Goff doesn't have too many offensive weapons to work with, and the Steelers defense could get to the Lions quick and often. The Lions' defense is also in the process of a rebuild, which means the Pittsburgh Steelers receivers could have a good day.

Week 11: at Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21 Chargers

The last time these two teams faced each other, Philip Rivers was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Duck Hodges made his first career start for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With reigning 'Rookie of the Year' Justin Herbert at quarterback, things will look a little different this time around. The Steelers should pull this one off by a touchdown, edging the battle of experience against youth.

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 Bengals

In their second matchup of the year against the Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers should rack up another victory. Unless there are huge improvements in the Bengals' offensive line, the Steelers defense should be once again reign supreme.

Week 13: vs Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: Ravens 30-27 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens have been explosive in the last few seasons, and that could mean problems for the Pittsburgh Steelers in both offense and defense. This will be the first matchup of the season between the two AFC North rivals, one the Ravens could take by a field goal or more.

Week 14: at Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 Vikings

The Vikings had an identity crisis last year with the loss of Stephon Diggs. and this year with Kyle Rudolph, it could be the same. With fewer offensive targets for quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense could be in good shape if the game stays on the ground.

Week 15: vs Tennessee Titans

Prediction: Titans 30-27 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Titans-Steelers matchups are always some of the toughest ones for both teams. Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to pull off the win. But in 2021, with former Steelers linebacker, Bud Dupree playing for the Titans, taking this one may not be easy. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans will likely both rely on their run game and although it could be a close game, the Titans should take this one.

Week 16: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 45-20 Chiefs

This will be the toughest game of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs have gone to the Super Bowl the past two seasons, and the only reason Patrick Mahomes doesn't have two Super Bowl rings is because of the offensive line. Well, the Chiefs fixed that aspect this off-season, so the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose this one emphatically.

Week 17: vs Cleveland Browns

Prediction: Browns 21-17 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns and Steelers have split their season series the last few campaigns. This one could go the Browns' way, as the Pittsburgh Steelers would be coming back from a tough road trip at Arrowhead.

Week 18: at Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 21-24 Ravens

Just like with the Browns, the Steelers and Ravens usually split their series. But the winner in this game would depend on who is in playoff contention and how important this game would be. In all likelihood, the Baltimore Ravens will take this one.

2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Season Prediction: 10-7.