5 Defensive game changers available in 2022 NFL Draft

In an NFL Draft class that doesn't have standout prospects at quarterback, it’s only natural that attention turns to the playmakers on the other side of the ball. That is certainly the case for the class of 2022 with defensive game changers being plentiful this year.

From freak athletes to interception machines, the 2022 NFL Draft is going to see a lot of talent shipped into the league. Teams who already have their quarterbacks for the present and future will now look to build a defense that can propel them to a championship.

Whilst there may not be the generational talent that Myles Garrett was as an edge-rusher coming out of Texas A&M back in 2017, there are more than enough players who have the defensive attributes to change the fate of teams across the NFL.

With this in mind, we’re taking a look at the top 5 defensive game changers available in the 2022 NFL draft.

Best defensive prospects in the 2022 Draft Class

#1 - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, University of Michigan

For an NFL team looking for a disruptive and dominating presence off the edge, Aidan Hutchinson is the standout candidate this year. Although it’s borderline impossible to envisage him still on the board after the first two picks are made by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

Hutchinson set a single-season sack record at Michigan State with 14 in 2021 as the team appeared rejuvenated under Jim Harbaugh.

The 21-year-old has an unbelievable motor that allows him to stay out on the field for long drives, which is something that he is initially going to have to deal with if he lands in Jacksonville. His leadership on the field was recognized as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, the first defensive player to get that close since 2012.

Standing at 6ft 6in and weighing 265lbs, Hutchinson is a physical behemoth that shouldn’t be able to rush the quarterback like he does. His 20-yard shuttle speed of 4.15 seconds was impressive given his frame.

Concerns at the combine about his arm length are going to be short lived, especially when his game-film shows an eye-catching level of hand-fighting ability when locked against offensive linemen.

#2 - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, University of Oregon

Injuries hit hard in Thibodeaux’s final season with the Oregon Ducks, however, he is heading into the 2022 Draft with one of the biggest upsides of any defensive start in this class.

Teams will undoubtedly be watching the way in which Thibodeaux moves after an ankle injury, especially with his initial burst of speed being integral to his success at collegiate level.

35.5 tackles for a loss in 30 career games is a solid, if unspectacular, return, but it is the explosive speed off the edge that has made NFL scouts sit up and take notice of the 21-year-old.

A failure to complete a full workout at the combine gave birth to fresh anxiety over both the strength of his ankle and willingness to fully commit to football, but a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash put onlookers at relative ease.

Thibodeaux needs to work on his hands against linemen, but the natural tools to stop the run on the outside are in place and are attractive to NFL teams.

If Thibodeaux is fully focused on football and not off-field pursuits, then you can expect a regular double-digit sack record on his stat-line in the NFL.

Dane Brugler @dpbrugler Official 40-yard dash times for the EDGE group:



4.36 Amare Barno (fastest ever at position)

4.46 Sam Williams

4.51 Travon Walker (272 lbs!)

4.54 Nik Bonitto

4.55 David Ojabo

4.58 Kayvon Thibodeaux

4.67 Myjai Sanders

4.70 Jeffrey Gunter

4.70 Isaiah Thomas

4.72 Dominique Robinson Official 40-yard dash times for the EDGE group:4.36 Amare Barno (fastest ever at position)4.46 Sam Williams4.51 Travon Walker (272 lbs!)4.54 Nik Bonitto4.55 David Ojabo4.58 Kayvon Thibodeaux4.67 Myjai Sanders4.70 Jeffrey Gunter4.70 Isaiah Thomas4.72 Dominique Robinson

#3 - Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State University

Jermaine Johnson II stands out in this top-heavy Defensive End class for his ability to overcome adversity.

Having been forced to transfer from Georgia to Florida State before the 2021 season, Johnson would go on to find comfort in Florida and lead the ACC in both tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (11.5).

These performances saw him named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and it would be a major surprise if he fell as far as 10th in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Whilst not necessarily an out-of-the-box stud like Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, Johnson is on an upward curve and has serious upside if he keeps developing.

His best qualities actually come in stopping the run, which could see him used as a utility lineman in the NFL, despite lacking the usual requisite frame.

The combine process has been kind to Johnson, with his athleticism shining through the drills in Indianapolis, and his late charge up the draft board has been impressive.

#4 - Ahmad Gardner, CB, University of Cincinnati

If a team is looking for a productive cornerback who can stay on the field for long periods, general managers need look no further than Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner.

Gardner displays such wonderful natural ability at the position, and his athletic length and grace allow him to follow the ball across the width of the field.

In each of his three collegiate seasons, Gardner has registered three interceptions and is a natural at finding exactly where the ball is going.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



🥇 Denzel Ward ('18): 99

🥈 Patick Surtain II ('21): 98

🥉



#NextGenScores Ahmad Gardner enters the 2022 NFL Draft with the 3rd-highest production score (97) among cornerbacks invited to the combine since 2018.🥇 Denzel Ward ('18): 99🥈 Patick Surtain II ('21): 98 @iamSauceGardner ('22): 97 Ahmad Gardner enters the 2022 NFL Draft with the 3rd-highest production score (97) among cornerbacks invited to the combine since 2018.🥇 Denzel Ward ('18): 99🥈 Patick Surtain II ('21): 98🥉 @iamSauceGardner ('22): 97#NextGenScores https://t.co/3tZcfszvs9

Whilst perhaps lacking the physicality to truly jam the bigger receivers, Gardner does have the versatility to play man-to-man and a looser coverage role in a press scheme.

The class of 2022 isn’t blessed with depth at the corner position and Gardner is the clear standout. Houston have been linked with him, but may have to consider trading back from third overall to take him and preserve value elsewhere.

At 6ft 3in, Gardner has the perfect frame to be a shutdown corner and his ability to make plays in the backfield is impressive. His mental resilience is strong and will likely be tested in the NFL, although it is worth noting that in his first two seasons with Cincinnati, he didn’t allow a single touchdown.

#5 - Jordan Davis, DT, University of Georgia

The 2022 NFL combine will be remembered for the commentary which went alongside Jordan Davis’ 40-yard dash. “That’s a big man movin.”

The Defensive Tackle out of Georgia arrived in Indianapolis standing at 6ft 6in, weighing 340lbs and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, which is a superhuman speed for a human of his stature.

Defensive Linemen who can move at this speed are priceless in the NFL, not least because coaches feel that they can coach the fundamentals, but because the physical gifts Davis has are virtually impossible to come by.

Many feel that these fundamentals are lacking in Davis’ game, however he was a big part of the top-three nationally ranked run defense in Georgia last season.

Registering two sacks in 2021 was a number which could be improved, but the key numbers from his stats are the number of tackles.

Out of the 32 tackles he made last season, 17 of them were solo tackles, which makes Davis a stud when tasked with stopping the run.

NFL teams value those skills and whilst there are a lot of rough edges to smoothen out, a freak athlete at this size and position is going to cause offenses some serious, serious problems in the NFL.

