2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Lineman

The 2022 NFL Draft class will be stocked with some of the toughest blockers in college football. The scouting of offensive linemen is an integral job that NFL teams take seriously as they build a solid unit in front of their quarterbacks. An offensive lineman allows his running backs and receivers to make plays.

Top 10 Offensive Lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green will start his third straight season as a starter for Texas A&M. Green is capable of creating holes for his running backs as a solid run-blocker. He is also consistent in pass-blocking.

#2 Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Tyler Linderbaum was recruited by Iowa as a defensive lineman. The former high school wrestler then converted to center in 2019. Linderbaum has a strong presence on the offensive line and has only allowed one sack in 21 straight games as a starter, making him a solid draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

His only downside is that he only plays center and not other positions on the line.

#3 Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson is one of the most underrated prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. He is one of the most solid centers available and is capable of stopping big defensive tackles.

Patterson is a great pass protector that most don't recognize him for. Another impressive stat is that Patterson has never given up a sack in twenty-one straight games started.

Highest-graded power-five non-QBs in College Football:



1. Kyle Pitts, Florida TE - 95.6

2. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame OT - 93.7

3. Christian Darrisaw, VA Tech OT - 92.3

4. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame C - 91.4

5. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma St OT - 90.8 pic.twitter.com/I2MbhnP8xD — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 7, 2020

#4 Evan Neal, G, Alabama

Evan Neal is a great overall blocker. He has played left guard but is also capable of moving to tackle. He should take the place of Alex Leatherwood, who was drafted in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. With his versatility and blocking abilities, he should be seen as an asset in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#5 Emil Ekiyor, RG, Alabama

Emil Ekiyor is expected to be a popular prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft because of his ability to play multiple positions on the line. He has played mostly right guard at Alabama but has spent additional time at left guard as well. Even more intriguing is that Ekiyor has played center in high school.

#6 Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Ed Ingram is a very good run-blocker as well as versatile in pass protection. Ingram plays mostly right guard and has a lot of potential. Ingram's downside is that he has off-the-field issues which prevented him from declaring for the draft last season.

If he can keep his play on the field at a high caliber and improve his off-the-field issues, he will be a highly sought after selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#7 Ikem Ekwonu, LT/G, North Carolina State

Ikem Ekwonu is versatile on the offensive line. He has fifteen starts at left tackle and four starts at guard. His transition to guard will most likely improve his 2022 NFL Draft stock. He isn't great in pass protection but makes up for in footwork.

#8 Ben Brown, RG/C, Ole Miss

Ben Brown started twenty-four games at right guard and then moved to center in 2020 where he started ten games. Brown is a great pass protector and has allowed just one sack in his college career.

Brown is also a solid run-blocker, but could use a little more work in the run. If the Ole Miss offense continues to improve, then Brown will definitely be sought after in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#9 Lecitus Smith, LG, Virginia Tech

Lecitus Smith has started all twenty-seven of his starts at left guard. Smith has allowed just two sacks in his time at Virginia Tech while playing next to 2021 Draft pick Christian Darrisaw.

Smith could see himself getting selected in the 2022 NFL Draft if he continues with his solid movement on the offensive line.

#10 Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

Jamaree should have scouts interested in the 2022 NFL Draft simply because of his ability to play all five positions on the offensive line. He played ten games, including one start at guard.

He then started nine games at left tackle and two games at right tackle. His additional three starts came at center. In 2021 he will likely play guard for the Bulldogs, a position he would be good at in the NFL.

Edited by Rohit Mishra