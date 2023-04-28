2023 NFL Draft Day 1: Will Levis and other star prospects who went undrafted

Will Levis was among those on 2023 NFL Draft Day 1, who faced the kind of hurt that no one wants to face: be ready and prepared to hear your name called out in the first round of the NFL Draft only to see all the teams pass you by. It is a gut-wrenching experience that many know only too well.

As the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 ended, there were still many top prospects left on the board. Here, we look at some of those who could be considered unlucky.

#1 - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The Kentucky quarterback came into the draft expecting to be selected in the first round. There was chatter that he might go in the first four picks of the draft as well. Instead, as the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts took their quarterbacks, it turned out that there was no one else in the room who wanted a quarterback.

That meant that one of the top quarterbacks remained in the green room throughout and did not hear his name being called. In 24 games over the last two years for Kentucky, Will Levis has thrown for more than 5000 yards and more than 45 touchdowns. He should have a team that chooses to pick him. But with no team taking him in the first round, there is no floor to which he can fall because whoever will be taking him will consider him to be a backup quarterback.

#2 - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

No doubt the cornerback class is deep in this year's NFL Draft. But Joey Porter Jr. still saw three cornerbacks taken in the draft before him. Devon Witherspoon went first to the Seattle Seahawks with the fifth overall pick, followed by Christian Gonzales and Deonte Banks.

As the son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter, he has the name recognition to go in the first round. He was widely considered a top pick in this year's draft but that quite clearly did not materialize. Unlike a quarterback position, however, there are a lot of teams still looking for a corner and he should not last beyond the second round.

There is still a chance that he can play for the same team his father played for. And if he checks in with his dad, he might get some sound advice. Joey Porter Sr. did not get selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers until the third round of the draft. He ended up with four Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring.

#3 - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

While Alabama occupied two of the three top picks today with Bryce Young and Will Anderson, the top safety in this year's class went undrafted. Brian Branch sat in the green room throughout and did not see his name called. It was quite a letdown, but he can still remain happy that no safety has been taken ahead of him so far.

This was a surprise given that two running backs were selected in the first round. It points to safety not being a primary concern in this year's draft. Once the first safety is taken, it seems more than likely that Brian Branch will be the first to go.

#4 - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

A lot of defensive ends went on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Keion White's number was not called. He had 7.5 sacks last season and, based on numbers, could have been worthy of a first-round pick.

What seems to be holding him back is that he is new to this position. He earlier used to play as a tight end. Since the players taken in the first round are immediate needs, who need to play from the first snap, maybe teams thought of White as a more developmental prospect. If so, there is every chance that some team could select him in the second round but there is always a chance he could drop further.

#5 - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Last season, Hendon Hooker threw for over 3000 yards and 30 touchdowns. Most impressively, he threw just 2 interceptions. He is as polished a quarterback as there is. Despite all the focus on Will Levis, there is a good chance that Hendon Hooker is the better quarterback to remain on the board at the moment.

But he was probably not taken for the same reason that he was expected to fall in this year's draft. He is 25 years old and is older than many other starters with NFL experience already. However, one could also consider his age as an asset that brings maturity.

He might still fall further down the grid and with quarterback being a position one drafts mainly as a starting position and not as a backup, both he and WiIl Levis might have to be patient for them to get selected.

