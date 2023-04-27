2023 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on Day 1 of the NFL Draft?

It is Draft week at last, the first major event of the 2023 NFL season. Fans will be converging at Union Station in Kansas City to see their favorite teams choose the faces of the future.

In the Draft, teams choose from among a pool of over 200 college players with whom to replenish and revamp their rosters. This year's edition will be the third time since the pandemic that fans will be allowed to attend.

In Round 1, there will be plenty of excitement surrounding the Carolina Panthers, who have the first overall pick. However, there may be a few surprises in store. Coverage begins at 8 PM EST on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network, with livestreaming available on SlingTV and fuboTV.

NFL Draft Day 1: Rounds, Full draft order, and what to expect

Scott Fitterer hopes his first overall choice will save the Carolina Panthers

There is only one round to be done on day 1 of the Draft - the first round. However, it receives the most coverage of all the rounds, thanks to its primetime position.

Here is the order for Round 1 of the Draft:

Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) New England Patriots New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers) Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (vis Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

(The Miami Dolphins lost their first-round pick as punishment for violating anti-tampering regulations in connection with illegal conversations with then-Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the agent for him and then-Saints and now-Broncos head coach Sean Payton.)

The Bears originally held the no. 1 overall pick as the worst team last year, but they memorably traded it to the Panthers in a show of trust in quarterback Justin Fields. The Panthers are now expected to name Bryce Young their quarterback of the future with that pick. The Texans and Colts are also expected to each choose a quarterback 2nd and 4th overall, and Will Levis, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson are the favorites to land in either position.

