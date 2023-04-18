2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks 7-Round mock has NFC West hopefuls boosted by Jalen Carter’s arrival

2022 was a surprisingly positive step for the Seattle Seahawks and one they can build from in the 2023 NFL draft.

Despite losing Russell Wilson, the team seemed galvanized behind Geno Smith and a burgeoning rushing offense and strong defense led the team to a 9-8 record. Pete Carroll is known for building incredible defenses through the draft, and that’s exactly what he will continue to try and do here.

Seattle Seahawks 7-round mock draft

The Seahawks hold two first-round selections courtesy of the Wilson trade, whilst in total they have four selections in the first 55 picks.

There is a lot of scope for success for Carroll and his front-office, especially with them being on the clock first at fifth overall.

With teams around them rushing for quarterbacks, the Seahawks are actually in a position to take the best ‘football player’ available in the 2023 NFL draft (they are going with Smith for the foreseeable future under center).

Seattle holds a total of 10 NFL draft picks in 2023, meaning they can add real blue-chip talent early and then roster depth in the later rounds.

For a roster that requires an injection of quality, Seattle Seahawks fans are incredibly excited at the potential for greatness their 2023 draft has.

Sportskeeda has the Hawks adding a blend of offensive and defensive playmakers. First up is the man-mountain Jalen Carter at defensive tackle, then we have them moving to Javon Smith-Njigba at wide receiver.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Atlanta Falcons today. He then will have visited each team picking 5-10: the Seahawks (5), Lions (6), Raiders (7), Falcons (8), Bears (9) and Eagles (10). Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Atlanta Falcons today. He then will have visited each team picking 5-10: the Seahawks (5), Lions (6), Raiders (7), Falcons (8), Bears (9) and Eagles (10).

Tuli Tuipulotu comes in as an edge rusher to be ably supported by Ivan Pace Jr. at linebacker, with the Cincinnati star already having been for a workout in Seattle.

Julius Brents will add quality in the secondary as the Seattle Seahawks try to recreate the LOB, whilst Jon Gaines is a versatile O-lineman who can play at center too.

LSU safety Jay Ward closes the defensive focus of the Hawks’ draft, whilst Mohamed Ibrahim, Marshon Ford and Tim DeMorat complete the process.

Sportskeeda's 2023 NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Seahawks' picks as follows

Round 1, Pick 5, Jalen Carter, Georgia, DT

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

The Seattle Seahawks are focused on building a dominant defense. There is a significant hole within their defensive tackle ranks and Jalen Carter will fill it. Off-field concerns will be ignored due to his potential for regular pro-bowl appearances.

Round 1, Pick 20, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio, WR

NFL Combine

Geno Smith needs more weapons on offense in 2023 and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be an asset to any offense. He is the quickest receiver in the 2023 class and ran a 3.93 20-yard shuttle time. This was the quickest recorded by a receiver at the combine since 2013. He would offer Smith a true deep-ball receiver.

Round 2, Pick 37, Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, DE

NFL Combine

Seattle needs to get to the quarterback more regularly. Their secondary is vastly improved, but Tuli Tuipulotu gives them some extra off the edge. His tackling mechanics need working on and coaching will help that, but his raw physical power and innate pass rushing nature will be a boost to Seattle’s defense.

Round 2, Pick 52, Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati, LB

Kennesaw State v Cincinnati

Pace Jr. is a production machine at linebacker. Given how low he is going to fall in the draft compared to his work on the field, the Seattle Seahawks are getting a steal.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar



• DT Karl Brooks

• DE Keion White

• LB Ivan Pace Jr

• LB Daiyan Henley

• OG O’Cyrus Torrence

• C John Michael Schmitz



Also included here: Notes on Geno’s contract situation Some potential #Seahawks fits who stood out to me during Senior Bowl week• DT Karl Brooks• DE Keion White• LB Ivan Pace Jr• LB Daiyan Henley• OG O’Cyrus Torrence• C John Michael SchmitzAlso included here: Notes on Geno’s contract situation theathletic.com/4152368/2023/0… Some potential #Seahawks fits who stood out to me during Senior Bowl week• DT Karl Brooks• DE Keion White • LB Ivan Pace Jr• LB Daiyan Henley • OG O’Cyrus Torrence• C John Michael SchmitzAlso included here: Notes on Geno’s contract situation theathletic.com/4152368/2023/0… https://t.co/vYfEBBWFBg

His 10 sacks in 2022 also show a pass rushing quality that has seen him loosely compared to Micah Parsons.

Round 3, Pick 83, Julius Brents, Kansas, CB

Seattle aren’t desperate for a cornerback, but there is so much value to be found at the position in the later rounds. Julius Brents has a lot of high-quality attributes and has fantastic power in his hits. He looks like a Seattle defender and has been compared to a young Richard Sherman.

Round 4, Pick 123, Jon Gaines, UCLA, C

Jon Gaines is a utility player all across the line. He’s good with his hands inside and can play in the trenches as either a center or guard. He would be an outside candidate to start for the Hawks on day one.

Round 5, Pick 151, Jay Ward, LSU, S

Adding depth to their secondary is important in this draft for the Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll loves powerful playmakers here and Jay Ward fits that profile.

Round 5, Pick 154, Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, RB

Kenneth Walker III’s emergence as Seattle’s starting running back has been impressive. He’s one of their most important players on offense. However, Seattle has learned the hard way the downsides of not having a dynamic rushing offense. Mohamed Ibrahim is a unique profile with speed and good handling.

Round 6, Pick 198, Marshon Ford, Louisville, TE

UCF v Louisville

Whilst not as domineering as the tight ends at the top of the class, Marshon Ford has a big upside. He has a big body and is mobile for his size and will give Geno Smith short target options.

Round 7, Pick 237, Tim DeMorat, Fordham, QB

The Seattle Seahawks will need a new quarterback before 2025. They won't find the guy in the 2023 NFL draft, but it doesn’t hurt to try and extract value. We’ve all seen what Brock Purdy achieved in 2022, and the Hawks will bring Tim DeMorat on board to try and develop his arm and see what happens.

