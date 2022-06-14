3 AFC underdogs who could make it to NFL playoffs next season

The 2022 NFL season is less than three months away as the offseason continues to wind down. Players are reporting to training camps and teams are officially preparing for the upcoming season.

Every team will enter the 2022 season with a different level of expectations about their overall success this year, but most teams will be aiming to make an appearance in the playoffs. Some teams will be favored to make the playoffs, while others will be underdogs, based on their official preseason betting lines.

Here are three AFC teams who could make the 2022 NFL Playoffs as underdogs:

#1 - Miami Dolphins (+135)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2021 NFL season with a winning 9-8 record, but missed out on the playoffs by half a game. They enter the 2022 season as slight favorites to miss out on the playoffs once again, despite making major improvements to their roster during the offseason.

The Dolphins used the free agency period to significantly improve their offense in particular, giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa his best chance at success. They upgraded their offensive line as well as their skill positions by adding a ton of talent. The Dolphins finalized their aggressive offseason by acquiring Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders (+185)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders made the 2021 NFL Playoffs last year despite having the most difficult strength of schedule in the league. This makes it a bit surprising that they are relatively big underdogs to make it back to the playoffs in 2022, especially with the upgrades they made to their roster.

The Raiders improved on both sides of the ball during the 2022 NFL offseason by adding a superstar to each side. They acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade while also signing Chandler Jones during the free agency period. Don't sleep on the Raiders this year, despite their difficult division.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (+450)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2021 season with the worst record in the league, but made many upgrades during the 2022 offseason in an attempt to quickly turn things around. They added impact players on both sides of the ball during the free agency period and found solid value during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The biggest move the Jaguars made during the offseason was hiring Doug Pederson to take over as their head coach. His last position was with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback. Pederson could be the key to unlocking the unlimited potential of Trevor Lawrence, despite his terrible rookie season.

