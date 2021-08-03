3 Biggest challenges for Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason as he looks set to start with Carson Wentz out

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Jacob Eason will be the starting quarterback in Carson Wentz's absence. Just days into the 2021 training camp, the former Philadelphia Eagles star suffered a foot injury and was declared out indefinitely.

It was first reported that Wentz would rest for a couple of weeks before testing his fitness in practice. But on Monday, it was announced that after consultation with a specialist, the quarterback opted to undergo surgery and could be sidelined for 12 weeks.

Wentz's injury is a big blow to the Colts' offense. With Phillip Rivers retiring and Jacoby Brissett signing with the Dolphins this offseason, the team is left with Jacob Eason, journeyman Brett Hundley and rookie Sam Ehlinger as potential replacements for Wentz.

Eason was the only viable option for the Colts at quarterback. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft but is yet to snap in the league. So what will be the biggest challenges that Jacob Eason will have to face as a starting quarterback in the NFL?

Reich says the Colts are confident in the QB room we have. Told Jacob Eason, “It’s your show.” — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) August 2, 2021

Three challenges for Jacob Eason

#1 - Experience

It may go without saying, but Jacob Eason will need reps and playing time to get accustomed to the Colts' offensive scheme. Eason, like all rookies last year, didn't have the opportunity to play in any preseason games. The more chemistry he can build with his receivers in the upcoming preseason games, the better.

#2 - Timing

The only weakness listed in Jacob Eason's scouting report was that his timing was off. Eason will need to make sure he's on the same page as his receivers on the field. There isn't much of an opportunity to learn on the job in the NFL. Eason will have a lot of time to work with his receivers and perfect the timing of his passes before Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

#3 - Consistency under pressure

During his collegiate career in Washington and Georgia, Jacob Eason had issues consistent when he was being pressured by opposing defenses. The Colts do have a solid offensive line. However, one of the Colts' best offensive linemen, Ryan Kelly, suffered an elbow injury and will be out for a few weeks. Eason will have to be assured in his decision-making and not dwell too much with the ball in his hands.

