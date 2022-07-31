3 Dallas Cowboys players who could have a breakout year in 2022 NFL season 

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. They recorded an impressive 12-5 record during the 2021 season while winning the NFC East division and making an appearance in the playoffs. They will look to take another step forward this upcoming season and make a deep postseason run.

Each season presents new opportunities for players to contribute to their teams' success. While every player is looking to improve on their performance from a year ago, some may be in a better position to do so based on their projected role for the upcoming year.

Here are three Cowboys players who could have a breakout year during the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb had a solid rookie year during the 2020 season, recording 74 receptions for 935 yards. He has improved on both statistics during the 2021 season, posting 79 receptions for 1,102 yards, leading the Dallas Cowboys in both categories.

The Cowboys traded away star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 offseason, so Lamb is likely to feature heavily in their passing game. With his increased workload, he could potentially be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL in 2022, especially considering the Cowboys may be without Michael Gallup at the start of the season due to injury.

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins Michael Gallup said he agrees with Amari Cooper’s assessment that Kellen Moore needs to feature CeeDee Lamb. He didn’t take Cooper’s comments as criticism. Gallup said Cooper was speaking his “truths.” Michael Gallup said he agrees with Amari Cooper’s assessment that Kellen Moore needs to feature CeeDee Lamb. He didn’t take Cooper’s comments as criticism. Gallup said Cooper was speaking his “truths.”

#2 - Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott was the Dallas Cowboys' leading rusher during the 2021 NFL season, but Tony Pollard was much more efficient while demonstrating his explosiveness. Pollard outperformed Elliott by 1.3 yards per carry and 2.5 yards per reception, showing he can make the most of his opportunities.

While Elliott appears to be on the decline over the last couple of seasons, Pollard has consistently improved in each of his three seasons in the NFL so far. Pollard may take over as the lead running back in the Cowboys offense at some point this season, and he could be in for a breakout year.

#3 - Dante Fowler

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler

Dante Fowler has recorded 35 sacks and forced ten fumbles during his seven seasons in the NFL. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 NFL free agency period, reuniting him with Dan Quinn, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys DE Dante Fowler: “The sky is the limit. I’ve been on some of the best D-lines, Jacksonville w/ Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Marcell Dareus. It’s similar to here. And in L.A. w/ Aaron Donald, Suh, Samson Ebukam, Clay Matthews. It’s the same thing here.” Cowboys DE Dante Fowler: “The sky is the limit. I’ve been on some of the best D-lines, Jacksonville w/ Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Marcell Dareus. It’s similar to here. And in L.A. w/ Aaron Donald, Suh, Samson Ebukam, Clay Matthews. It’s the same thing here.” https://t.co/Cibg1QeNOg

While opposing offensive blocking schemes will likely focus on slowing down Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, Fowler should see plenty of opportunities to rush the passers as a starting defensive end. Add the fact that he's familiar with Quinn's defensive scheme and could potentially be in for a breakout year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far