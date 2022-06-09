3 NFL teams that might struggle to fill seats in the 2022 season

NFL teams always want to sell out their entire stadium and reach maximum attendance for all of their home games. It gives the home side a more significant home-field advantage by improving the environment while also generating more revenue for the organization, making it a win for all involved.

While having a full house for every home game sounds great in theory, most teams around the NFL are unable to do so on a consistent basis. Attendance numbers vary according to many factors, including local fan support and team expectations.

Here are three teams who could struggle to pack their home stadium during the 2022 NFL season based on attendance history and team outlook.

#1 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders filled the lowest percentage of their seats in their home games during the 2021 NFL season by a wide margin. They combined to fill just 64 percent of their maximum capacity in 2021, significantly lower than any other team.

Washington was the only team below 80 percent for the season, while 26 teams exceeded 90 percent attendance.

For as long as Dan Snyder owns the team, it's hard to imagine the Commanders attendance rate significantly improving any time soon. Local fans have long protested Snyder for many reasons, and it only appears to be getting worse, not better.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions recorded the second lowest attendance percentage during the 2021 NFL season. They also averaged the lowest number of total attendees per home game among all 32 teams. The Lions attendance numbers have consistently declined over the last several years as the team continuously struggles.

The last time the Lions won their division was all the way back in the 1993 season when Barry Sanders was in his prime. They also haven't won a playoff game since the 1991 season. The Lions have finished in last place in their division for each of the last four seasons and it wouldn't be surprising if that streak continued in 2022.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons ranked 26th in attendance percentage during their home games in the 2021 season. There is good reason to believe that number could get even worse in the 2022 NFL season as the Falcons are currently in the middle of a complete rebuild of their roster.

While a rebuild will generally benefit the team in the long run, it's a difficult time for fans while it's in progress. It's a new era for the Falcons after they moved on from Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, the faces of their franchise, over the last couple of years.

They are projected to be one of the worst teams in 2022, so it's more likely that their attendance will go down than up this year.

