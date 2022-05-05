3 NFL teams that picked the best wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is an opportunity for teams to improve their wide receiver depth chart. It's a position in football that can often have an immediate impact on a team from day one. This increases their value, resulting in the top wide receiver prospects being targeted early and often on draft day.

The 2022 NFL Draft featured 28 wide receivers selected by 23 different teams, including six in the first round. Here are the three NFL teams that have improved their wide receivers the most during the NFL Draft this year.

3 NFL teams with the best wide receiver class from the 2022 NFL Draft

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens

2nd Round (52nd) - George Pickens, Georgia Bulldogs

4th Round (137th) - Calvin Austin, Memphis Tigers

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington, who moved on to other teams during the free agency period. Both of their rookie wide receivers from the 2022 NFL Draft have a ton of upside.

Pickens has all of the physical tools to succeed in the NFL. His only two concerns are a questionable attitude and an alarming injury history, which caused him to slide slightly. He's a first-round talent when he's motivated and healthy.

Austin has blazing speed, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds. Despite being undersized, he can contribute in a variety of ways, including stretching the field and running gadget plays. He is also dangerous on special teams as a returner.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson at the 2022 NFL Combine

2nd Round (34th) - Christian Watson, North Dakota State Bison

4th Round (132nd) - Romeo Doubs, Nevada Wolf Pack

7th Round (258th) - Samori Toure, Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Green Bay Packers used the 2022 NFL Draft to try replacing Davante Adams and Marquez-Valdes Scantling, who both departed during the 2022 NFL offseason. This year, the Packers are the only team to select three wide receivers in the draft.

Watson is an incredible athlete, measuring 6'4 tall and 210 pounds while recording 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He has the potential and all the physical tools to be a superstar.

Doubs has proven to be a serious threat during his college football career, averaging 15 yards per catch, and should help stretch the field for the Packers' offense. Toure was one of the last picks of the entire draft, so he will compete for a roster spot during training camp.

#1 - Tennessee Titans

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks

1st Round (18th) - Treylon Burks, Arkansas Razorbacks

5th Round (163rd) - Kyle Phillips, UCLA Bruins

The Tennessee Titans lost their top two wide receivers during the 2022 NFL offseason. AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft, and Julio Jones was released to the free-agent market.

Burks is a massive wide receiver at 6'2 tall and 225 pounds, with incredible strength for the position. Despite testing poorly during the 2022 NFL Combine, he projects to be the clear number one receiver for the Titans. He recorded an impressive 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season while playing in the challenging SEC conference.

Phillips is a shifty wide receiver who will do most of his work out of the slot, while Burks plays outside the offensive formation. The two contrasting styles make for a good mix for the Titans, potentially adding several different production levels to their offense during the NFL Draft this year.

